NFC Notes: Jordan Love Contract Details, Lewis Cine, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Detroit embraced the underdog mentality last year and rode the wave to a huge first-half lead in the NFC Championship game. With expectations changing, Lions OT Taylor Decker talked about how they can handle the added pressure.

“I think the mark of any good team is going to be consistency,” Decker said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “At this point, nobody cares what we did last year. It just doesn’t matter. It has no bearing on this season moving forward. If anything, it’s going to make it harder for us. We can’t take that for granted.”

“It’s hard to have a great season and then refocus and get back doing things the right way. I think it goes back to Dan and (GM) Brad (Holmes) bringing in the right people who are culture fits who won’t let that happen. If you have the right core group of guys they aren’t going to let that happen and I think we’ve got that here.”

Packers

The Packers defensive line has decisively won the battle in the opening days of training camp. It’s early, but it looks like the unit could be one of the strengths of the team in 2024 with quality starters and depth, including DT Kenny Clark, DE Rashan Gary, DE Preston Smith, DE Lukas Van Ness and DT Devonte Wyatt. Gary had three sacks in a four-play sequence at one point.

“I was talking to Keisean (Nixon) about it today. I said, ‘Man, our D-line is crazy and we have a lot of depth, too,’” new Packers S Xavier McKinney said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “Not only just from the first group but even the second group, the third group. You can see these guys are attacking the ball, they’re getting after it and they’re making our jobs a lot easier, so it’s always fun when you got a great D-line in front of you.”

The biggest change the Packers made this offseason was replacing former DC Joe Barry with new DC Jeff Hafley, who installed a more aggressive defense. So far it’s a big hit with the defensive line.

“I think this 4-3 style fits the guys we have in our room a lot better up front, and you’ve been able to see it the past couple of days,” Van Ness said. “We’ve been aggressive getting after the quarterback.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said there’s not a specific timetable for OT Zach Tom to return to full practice as he recovers from a torn pec this offseason. (Tom Silverstein)

said there’s not a specific timetable for OT to return to full practice as he recovers from a torn pec this offseason. (Tom Silverstein) Packers QB Jordan Love ‘s massive four-year, $220 million extension includes a $75 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.5 million, $11.9 million, $49.9 million, $41.9 million and $43.9 million. (Pro Football Talk)

‘s massive four-year, $220 million extension includes a $75 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.5 million, $11.9 million, $49.9 million, $41.9 million and $43.9 million. (Pro Football Talk) Love’s 2024 and 2025 base salary are guaranteed at signing as well as $10.4 million of his 2026 base salary. The rest is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed in 2025. In 2027, $20 million of Love’s base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in 2026.

The deal includes annual workout bonuses of $500,000 and up to $600,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses from 2025-2028. From 2025-2027, there is an annual $250,000 Pro Bowl escalator and there is a $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive in 2028.

Vikings

Former Vikings first-round S Lewis Cine has not had the impact the team expected, with 10 snaps on defense in 10 games in two years. A gnarly broken leg in his rookie year is partially to blame, but Cine is two years removed from the injury and running out of time to establish himself. He enters training camp well aware of that.

“This is huge for me on a personal note. I think I’ve really got to show out and really ball out and prove why I should be here and why I deserve to be playing in the NFL,” Cine said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “Just because you got drafted in the first round, that doesn’t mean you’re just handed anything. You’ve got to understand that these are jobs. It’s unfortunate that I broke my leg [in 2022], but that’s long behind me. I’ve got the opportunity to learn the defense and not be rushed where something bad could happen. Now I have to use this opportunity to show that I haven’t lost a step and that I’m still the same Lew that you drafted.”

The Vikings worked out CBs William Hooper and Duke Shelley, signing Shelley to a contract. (Aaron Wilson)