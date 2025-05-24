NFC Notes: Josh Conerly, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders drafted OT Josh Conerly with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s taking advantage of voluntary workouts by getting to know his new teammates and “take all the coaching that I can.”

“Just get out here and work,” Conerly said, via Zach Selby of the team’s site. “It’s a smaller group of guys, so I can get to know them as best I can, and obviously just take all the coaching that I can, absorb that and put it into my play.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn wants to see the things they are preaching in the meeting room carried out on the field by their rookies and new players.

“Think of it as onboarding,” Quinn said. “These are the standards. These are things that are important to us. These are the ways that we go about it, and it doesn’t just take place over one weekend.”

Conerly said they’ve been working on “a little bit of everything.”

“We’ve really just been working a little bit of everything,” Conerly said. “Mainly install stuff and just making sure I’ve got all the plays down.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he’s leaning on LB Micah Parsons to be a leader this offseason as they build a new culture under the first-year head coach.

“The first couple of days, we’re doing some team-building things, some (for) culture,” Schottenheimer said, via Nick Eatman of the team’s site. “We’re trying to create one of the greatest cultures in professional sports. Micah is going to be a leader for us. He wants to be a leader for us. He’s going to do that. I felt like it was very important for him to be here to begin that process. Again, it’s a voluntary camp but the fact that he did that, means a lot to me.”

Parsons has missed some voluntary practices as he pursues a new contract in Dallas.

“He showed up a little bit the last couple of days,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s been in and out some. I had lunch with him (Monday). When he’s here he’s been great. It’s all voluntary. Some guys come to meetings, some guys come to practice. Some guys are just here getting treatment. It’s not just specific to Micah, but all the guys.”

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones is confident they’ll get a deal done with Parsons.

“We want Micah here,” Jones said. “He knows we want him here, I think ultimately we’ll get something done.”

Giants

Giants’ fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo wore No. 4 in college at Arizona State, but New York retired it for Hall of Famer Tuffy Leemans. When appearing on the Up & Adams show, Skattebo explained his choice to wear No. 44.

“Obviously I wanted No. 4, but it’s retired,” Skattebo said. “My brother wore No. 44 in high school and growing up, and I’ve worn it a couple times in the past, so it’s kind of a family number, a generational thing for me and my family. I wear one four for me and one four for him.”