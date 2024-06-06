NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell had high praise for WR Jameson Williams and believes he will have a breakout season after the departure of WR Josh Reynolds.

“We’re two practices in (to Phase III) and if you said, ‘Give me one player who is the most improved from that start to finish over that time?’ Jamo is that guy right now,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “He is a man on a mission and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur explained his philosophy for utilizing the team’s running back position.

“Philosophically, no matter who the runner is, typically, we like to platoon those guys, whether it’s two guys or three guys,” LaFleur said, via PFT. “I just think it allows the running backs to stay fresh throughout the duration of the season. It’s a very violent position they play, and some of those hits are high-impact hits. . . . Then, when it gets down to the end of it, you’ve got to roll with whoever you feel gives you the best opportunity to win games. But I do think there’s a lot of benefit to having multiple runners in there. No. 1, I think it lengthens their careers.”

LaFleur does believe that RB Josh Jacobs is capable of being a workhorse running back.

“I think he is very capable of being a high-volume feature back, where he’s getting a bulk of the carries, but we will see how it plays out,” LaFleur said.

Vikings

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert writes Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw is a “building block” of their offense at the same level as Justin Jefferson and there have been “initial talks” about a contract extension: “Darrisaw is every bit the building block that Jefferson is… the Vikings view him as a player who can hold down his position into the next decade. There have been initial talks between the sides, as would be expected, but there is no indication that a deal — which would be two years early, something that happens in relatively rare occasions — is imminent.” (VikingsWire)

Andrew Krammer writes Blake Brandel continued as Minnesota's starting left guard in Tuesday's minicamp.

continued as Minnesota’s starting left guard in Tuesday’s minicamp. Vikings OL Dalton Risner said he re-signed his one-year deal after not getting a lot of interest on the open market: “A respect deal. No reason to wait out [the Vikings] who had an offer on the table. To be honest with you, I wasn’t getting much action anywhere else.” (Krammer)