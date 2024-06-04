NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus admitted the team struggled in OTAs in all phases of the game and called them a “work in progress” at this point.

“It’s not perfect right now, by any stretch of the imagination,” Eberflus said, via BearsWire. “That’s defense, offense, special teams. Everything’s a work in progress, but we’re certainly making progress.”

When asked about the Bears’ offensive struggles in practice, WR D.J. Moore pointed out they are still learning a new system.

“It’s frustrating, but we also know that we’re learning a new system,” Moore said. “They’ve been in that system for what, like three years right now? And then they don’t make it no better that they’re out there having fun with it and we’re just frustrated because we’re not accomplishing what we want to. But on the flip side, we know that we’re still learning and coming together as an offense.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB Josh Jacobs (hamstring) being limited in OTAs is no cause for alarm and he’s expected to be fully recovered soon.

“I know everybody is going to freak out, but he’s on the mend,” LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. “We expect him back pretty shortly.”

Jacobs had good things to say about the team’s receiving group: “The receiving corps is crazy, man. I’m so excited just watching them. Any one of them can go at any moment.” (Matt Schneidman)

Packers DL Devonte Wyatt is focused on having a “monster leap” in 2024: “It’s time for a monster leap. Yes sir. A monster leap.” (Jason Wilde)

Vikings

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson turned down an extension for $28 million per season before last season and received a new extension for $35 million per year.

Schefter adds there were "multiple teams" who called about Jefferson this offseason but Minnesota let them know they had "zero intention" of trading their star receiver.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Jefferson’s new extension includes $88.743 million fully guaranteed at signing and a $36.938 million signing bonus.

Florio adds “it’s far more likely” Jefferson will be paid $125.743 million over four years because of how the guarantees are lined up.