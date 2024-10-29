NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Tyrique Stevenson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Chicago lost on a last-second Hail Mary from Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in Week 8 on a play where Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson was seen taunting fans as the play began. Stevenson apologized for the moment and regretted acting out before the game was decided.

“To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus,” Stevenson said, via his social media. “The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen.”

Stevenson apologized for taunting fans on the Hail Mary: “I let the moment get too big. It’s something I can’t let happen again and that it won’t happen again.” (Scott Bair)

Bears LT Braxton Jones‘ knee injury suffered in Week 8 is not considered serious, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Lions

Lions DE Josh Paschal is out Week 8 with an illness related to his fight with cancer in 2018. Paschal said the cancer isn’t back and thinks he can return to action next week.

“I just had something small that I had to take care of this week,” Paschal said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “Fortunately, it’s not something long-term. It’s just something that I had to take care of. I had to knock it out. It wouldn’t allow me to play this week, of course. . . . But next week is the goal. Next week is a realistic goal.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell implied they could be close to making a move for an edge rusher to replace injured DE Aidan Hutchinson. (Dave Birkett)

Packers

The Packers improved to 6-2 in Week 8 thanks to RB Josh Jacobs‘ ability to put the game away following QB Jordan Love‘s injury. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur praised Jacobs’ performance and spoke on how much he means to the team.

“He’s a stud, isn’t he?” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I mean, the physicality that he runs with … he is a pro’s pro. I can’t say enough great things about him. We’re lucky to have a guy like that.”

Despite the win, S Xavier McKinney knows they need to do better against the pass after Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

“We didn’t play well enough today,” McKinney said. “I think as a team, we didn’t play well enough and we know that. We’re gonna enjoy this one but we gotta get back in there tomorrow. We have a big game coming up. We gotta be prepared for next week.”