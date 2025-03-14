NFC Notes: Josh Sweat, Sam Darnold, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals The Cardinals made a splash by signing former Eagles DE Josh Sweat to a four-year deal in free agency. Sweat talked about wanting to show his ability to be a difference-maker after coming from an uber-talented defensive front. “I want to be seen as the guy who can make a difference,” Sweat said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I really haven’t had, I won’t say the opportunity, but we’ve been very talented over [in Philly]. Here I can definitely show, with an ascending team, how I’m helping. I’m excited, dog.” Rams Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo and new WR Davante Adams were teammates during their stay with the Raiders. Garoppolo is excited to play alongside Adams once again. “Pumped, man,” Garoppolo said, via the team’s YouTube. “Haven’t seen him in a while. Talented receiver. It’ll be fun seeing him again, just getting back on the same page. I’ve seen what he can do before.” Adams said it became “clear” he needed to be in Los Angeles after talking to HC Sean McVay and they were the team “most eager” for his services: “It was clear that this is where I needed to be… Definitely the most eager organization to reach out.” (Sarah Barshop)

Seahawks

The Seahawks added QB Sam Darnold after a resurgence in 2024 that led to career bests across the board. Darnold talked about what he learned from the season, especially the last few games that didn’t go how he wanted in the biggest moments.

“I think being able to get the ball out a little bit quicker on some of the dropback stuff that we had those last couple games and understanding where the outlets are and even if a guy is covered, even if my backs covered on a checkdown, just throwing it at his feet,” Darnold said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I feel like I was taking some unnecessary sacks last year, especially those last few games. … I’ll definitely be thinking about that, keeping two hands on the ball in the pocket at all times. Just doing all the little fundamental things, but that’s a big one, is being able to just get the ball out on time.”

New Seattle OC Klint Kubiak raved about Darnold and outlined the strengths of his profile that they were attracted to, including his ability to make those around him better.

“Sam’s extremely talented,” Kubiak said. “Obviously, a great thrower of the football. His mobility sticks out, his toughness, his maturity. The thing about Sam that really sticks out is he’s an A-plus teammate. He elevates those around him, and the guys he plays with respect him because when your best players are your hardest workers, that’s what you really strive for. That’s what you want as a coach, and Sam has that in spades.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald reflected on moving on from former QB Geno Smith and was thrilled they were able to quickly move to Darnold.

“It was an interesting series of events, for sure,” Macdonald said. “But when it became apparent that we had to pivot away from Geno, I was definitely hoping that it was going to land with Sam. There was some time there. Everyone involved in the process was awesome. … There were some great quarterbacks out there that we looked into, but it was really apparent that Sam was our guy.”