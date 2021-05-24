NFC Notes: Julio Jones, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons tried their hardest to keep their decision with the No. 4 overall pick this year close to the vest. They didn’t even tell QB Matt Ryan their plans and he found out along with the rest of the world that Atlanta was drafting TE Kyle Pitts and not a potential replacement for him.

“When the pick went in, that was the big [moment],” Ryan said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “To the organization’s credit, they were very up-front about that from the start—Hey, we’re gonna pick whoever we think is the best person to help us moving forward. And they said they had a lot of belief and all those things, but they were up-front from the start about that. So I knew when Kyle got drafted that Kyle got drafted.”

Ryan was understandably thrilled that he didn’t have to start thinking about a new team right away and instead got a shiny new weapon to throw to. And while he could have taken the team’s flirtations with replacing him personally like other quarterbacks have this offseason, Ryan took it in stride.

“Most guys deal with this,” Ryan said. “It gets made a really big deal at the quarterback position. But most players are dealing with this every year, right? Everybody deals with this at times. We don’t get hired to get to retired. They hire you and then fire you. They keep moving on. You just gotta stay in that space of, ‘I’m gonna get myself ready to go, regardless of what happens. I’m gonna make sure I’m giving myself every opportunity to be the best player that I can be.’”

Julio Jones

Breer thinks the Falcons would probably pull the trigger on a trade of WR Julio Jones for a second-round pick. He notes they were asking for a first-round pick before the draft but Jones’ contract, age and injury history all caused teams to balk at that price.

Breer doesn’t rule out the Falcons keeping Jones for 2021 and trying again next offseason to find a buyer.

NBC Sports’ Peter King mentions he heard one offer was a third-round pick that could turn into a second if Jones played more than 10 games, but the Falcons balked at that one.

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person writes that after starting four games there last season, Panthers OT Trenton Scott has the early leg up to start on the left side for Carolina, though there’s obviously a ton of competition with free-agent addition Cameron Erving and third-round OT Brady Christensen .

Person says both Erving and Christensen can play guard and the staff hasn’t completely ruled out G Dennis Daley as a factor at tackle.

As for former second-round OT Greg Little , Person says his time is running out unless he has a strong showing in OTAs and camp.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said the addition of first-round CB Jaycee Horn will be huge for the defense because it should let them play man coverage more on third downs and hopefully get off the field: “The ability, versus the quarterbacks we’re facing, to play zone on third down, is really hard. “We weren’t able to play much man on third down last year. We did play some, but this allows us to play more man on third down.”

said the addition of first-round CB will be huge for the defense because it should let them play man coverage more on third downs and hopefully get off the field: “The ability, versus the quarterbacks we’re facing, to play zone on third down, is really hard. “We weren’t able to play much man on third down last year. We did play some, but this allows us to play more man on third down.” Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater said his criticism of the Panthers coaching staff, including OC Joe Brady, was overblown: “I am in Denver now. It was taken out of context what I said. Joe is my guy. I texted him. I am in Denver now. I don’t have much to say about last year.” (Troy Renck)

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis admitted that it is weird so far not having QB Drew Brees on the team, but that’s not a bad thing.

“Obviously, Drew not being with us is pretty significant. We’ve had a good 15 years,” Loomis said, via Pro Football Talk. “Man, it’s been spectacular having him leading our team. And so it’s a different feel, certainly, but it’s exciting as well.”