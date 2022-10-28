NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Jared Goff, Lions, Packers

Bears

Regarding the Bears installing plays for QB Justin Fields in Week 7 against the Patriots that were similar plays to the Ravens with Lamar Jackson, Fields responded that he’s hopeful to play like the Baltimore quarterback.

“He’s just quicker and faster than everybody else,” Fields said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I’m just hoping to be quick like that one day.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus explained that it is difficult defending mobile quarterbacks like Fields.

“I think it’s very hard to defend,” Eberflus said. “I’ve tried to defend those guys over the years, and it’s very difficult. We just have to do it the right way – and we’ve got to be creative with how we do it.”

Eberflus added that they are committing to the run game with RB David Montgomery, RB Khalil Herbert, and Fields.

“You have to commit to that,” Eberflus said. “A lot of people say it and then they run the ball 15 times. But it’s that we’re committed to running the ball. And then obviously the element of the quarterback. When you have that quarterback who has the ability to run, he certainly gives you another element and another dose of yards in the running game.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that they need QB Jared Goff to “refocus” on his pocket awareness and avoid drifting too far backward.

“I think we’ve got to refocus him on awareness in the pocket a little bit. Just continue to hammer it home,” said Campbell, via John Maakaron of FanNation. “Sometimes, it’s just, and it’s not just him, there’s quarterbacks that will begin to drift a little bit where they feel certain things. You start moving, and you don’t realize you may be moving deeper than you need to or you’re moving into something else.”

Goff mentioned that he needed to do a better job of stepping up in the pocket.

“It’s just stepping up a little bit. I think in the last — again, like for most of the season I’ve done a good job with it, developed maybe a bad habit in the New England game,” Goff said. “And just sliding back a little bit and just need to step up and help those guys out. Be up in the pocket a little bit more. Those tackle jobs are hard enough. When I get too deep, we have a yard mark and when I’m past that it’s on me. So, just make sure I’m within that and just do my job that way.”

Goff added that he’s always aware of how many turnovers he commits after having two interceptions and two fumbles in Week 7 against the Cowboys.

“You always look at it,” Goff said. “Every week you look at it, what can you do better? And for the most part this year — I had a tough game last week in that regard. But for the most part, I’ve been taking care of the ball and just need to put an emphasis on it and just be a little bit more focused on it and take care of it.”

Packers

Packers WR Allen Lazard says he heard a “snap, crackle, pop” in his shoulder when he was tackled during Sunday’s game. Lazard is not concerned about being injured long term but said he probably won’t play this weekend. (Ryan Wood)

says he heard a “snap, crackle, pop” in his shoulder when he was tackled during Sunday’s game. Lazard is not concerned about being injured long term but said he probably won’t play this weekend. (Ryan Wood) Lazard says the Packers don’t need to trade for a receiver: “No. No. Not at all.” (Matt Schneidman)

Green Bay ruled out WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) and CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) from Sunday’s game. (Adam Schefter)

(shoulder) and CB (ankle) from Sunday’s game. (Adam Schefter) Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia still has faith in WR Amari Rodgers as an option in the return game: “He knows what’s at stake. Anytime anybody carries the ball, they’re carrying the hopes and dreams of the entire team.” (Wood)

still has faith in WR as an option in the return game: “He knows what’s at stake. Anytime anybody carries the ball, they’re carrying the hopes and dreams of the entire team.” (Wood) Packers DC Joe Berry said rookie OLB Kingsley Enagbare has taken over the third outside linebacker spot: “He’s been doing a good job. Young kid who hopefully has a bright future here.” (Wood)