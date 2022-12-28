NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus doesn’t have any plans to pull QB Justin Fields for the final games of the season, believing it will provide the team with valuable experience going forward.

“We’ve got to get better,” Eberflus said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “We want to improve. We want to see where we are. These last two games matter. They’re division opponents to us, very important to our football team to see the competition, to see guys compete against our division. I think it’s important for each man, it’s important for each unit and it’s important for our whole football team.”

“We have to learn how to finish,” Eberflus added. “We were at the game two days ago, but you saw it, right? It was the fourth quarter, eight minutes to go, and it was 21-13, right? We’ve got the ball, and we’ve gotta learn how to finish. We have to finish there… They’re getting close to really understanding how to finish the game, and you finish with game-defining execution. That’s what you finish with. In those moments that the plays, when they matter in the fourth quarter, we execute. And, to me, these next two games are just about that — being able to execute in those game-defining moments, those plays that matter, and getting it done. To me, that’s important going forward to the future.”

Lions

Packers

  • Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes former Titans GM Jon Robinson is a strong candidate to join Green Bay’s front office, as he’s good friends with GM Brian Gutekunst.
  • The Packers worked out WR Isaiah Coulter and RB B.J. Simmons on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply