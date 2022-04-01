NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Matt Eberflus expects QB Justin Fields to make a “big jump” with his development in 2022.

“The development of him for the second year should be a big jump,” Eberflus said, via Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports. “It should be. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Eberflus added that they are looking for Fields to improve on “everything,” including better technique, fundamentals, decision-making, and timing.

“We’re looking for better technique, better fundamentals, better decision-making, better timing, everything,” Eberflus said. “He’s all on-board on that. He’s excited about where he is, and he’s been working his tail off. That’s what we want, just that big jump from Year 1 to Year 2.”

Packers

Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer recently worked out for the Saints, and he has a workout upcoming with the Bengals. Salyer also met virtually with the Packers and Broncos, amongst other teams. He’ll also meet with the Raiders. (Justin M)

recently worked out for the Saints, and he has a workout upcoming with the Bengals. Salyer also met virtually with the Packers and Broncos, amongst other teams. He’ll also meet with the Raiders. (Justin M) PFN’s Tony Pauline reports the Packers have hosted Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton for a top 30 visit.

Vikings

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson, who signed to a one-year deal this week, feels that Minnesota is has a good core of players returning next season and added that he’s “very close” to S Harrison Smith.

“There’s a good group of guys in the locker room, Harrison [Smith] being one of the ones I’m very close with,” Peterson said, via Craig Peterson of the team’s official site. “I just felt it was right just to be there and grind with those guys and come together for that common goal.”

Peterson thinks that the Vikings are “stacked” and praised the additions of HC Kevin O’Connell, OLB Za’Darius Smith, and DC Ed Donatell.

“That team is stacked, just like I talked about last year,” Peterson said. “We just didn’t put it all together in certain situations, but we got even better this year in the offseason by adding a great offensive mind in [Head Coach] Kevin [O’Connell], adding a pass rusher (Za’Darius Smith) to help Danielle [Hunter] and with [Defensive Coordinator] Ed [Donatell] coming from his defensive background. … These guys are definitely trying to put the pieces in the right place. Now it’s just all on us and the coaching staff and the players to go out and execute and put together the best game plan possible … so we can get some dubs. I’m excited about it, and my family is excited about it.”