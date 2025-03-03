NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic point out that multiple league sources believed there was a disconnect with the Bears development of QB Caleb Williams in his rookie season.

“You got to have a plan to build around Caleb — and they seem to have that now,” said an anonymous scout.

Many believe that the pairing of Williams and HC Ben Johnson will be a good combination that will challenge Williams to rise to the occasion.

“Johnson should be good for Caleb,” the scout added.

Bears GM Ryan Poles believes that there is much Williams can learn form Johnson.

“(Johnson’s) going to bring him all the way down to the ground floor again and build him up the right way,” Poles said. “I think through the process, probably some unknowns, we probably skipped some steps in his development, some of those critical things that you really can’t go to Step 2 before you’ve finished Step 1. And that takes some time. So bringing him on to the ground floor and building him back up is going to be critical. They’re going to be very honest with each other in terms of what needs to happen to get him to take that next step.”

Fishbain and Jahns expect the Bears to focus on interior offensive linemen, such as Falcons C Drew Dalman or Lions G Kevin Zeitler when free agency begins.

Two other interior options are guards Will Fries and Aaron Banks, who could be easy acquisitions for Chicago, given their amount of cap space.

The Bears also need a pass rusher, and Super Bowl Champion Josh Sweat is another player who could be on their radar.

Lions

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson spoke about the uncertainty surrounding the team’s quarterback situation during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I’m not sure who the quarterback is gonna be,” Jefferson told McAfee, via Jeremy Bergman. “Just like I said last year, it truly doesn’t matter personally to me. It doesn’t matter who’s gonna throw me that ball. I’m gonna make the most of my opportunities.”