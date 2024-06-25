NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph said rookie QB Caleb Williams had texted him late at night asking questions about the playbook, eager to learn the offense as quickly as possible.

“He texts me, ‘Hey, why are we doing this here? Why are we blocking it like that? Isn’t that his guy to block?‘” Joseph said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “He wants to know those answers. He’s hungry for it, and you love to know that because now he becomes a coach on the field for you. Once he gets it and learns this whole system, he’ll become a coach on the field.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus added that Williams has always wanted to learn as much as he can and continues to mature mentally.

“I would say the learning,” Eberflus said of the thing that most impressed him about Williams. “Having a beginner’s mindset to be able to learn, absorb, ask questions and just keep learning. That’s what’s been impressive to me. If he does that, he’ll be just fine.”

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams came on strong to end the 2023 season, but Detroit needs him to step into a bigger role after the loss of WR Josh Reynolds. Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El discussed Williams’ improved strength and how it will help him reach the next level.

“One of the biggest things was just his strength,” Randle El said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “In terms of route running and not getting pushed off the spot. You see that show up more and more, which is going to benefit us as an offense and you can see him taking it to another level.”

“It’s been great just what he was at the end of the year as to where he is now and how he’s gotten there. He’s really worked at it.”

Vikings

Following his mega extension, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson plans to be a crucial veteran resource for first-round QB J.J. McCarthy. Jefferson will let McCarthy depend on him in tough times to help his development.

“I talked to J.J. as soon as he got drafted. I told him confidence is key, just coming into this league with confidence and being able to have that leadership just right off the bat being a rookie,” Jefferson said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “There’s going to be people to come and help. Of course, I’m going to be that main person to be in his ear and try to teach him and try to prepare him for what we’re about to go through.”

“But I told him this league is tough. It’s not an easy job to come out here and perform at the highest ability, especially as a rookie. But I definitely will be that main person that he can lean on and help throughout the way.”