NFC Notes: Kalif Raymond, Montez Sweat, Tyrod Taylor, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears WR Kalif Raymond has provided a steady veteran presence for QB Caleb Williams and has helped him keep a steady head.

“Leaf has only been here for a couple couple months or so,” Williams said of Raymond, via PFT. “Leaf came up to me, there was a day I wasn’t having the best practice, so I got I got really frustrated. Leaf came up to me and said, ‘Everybody’s looking at you.’ And that really resonated for me.”

Williams admitted that Raymond has helped keep him even-keeled with a level head.

“I want to be as stoic as possible, good, bad, or indifferent,” Williams said. “Not be too high or too low for the guys, and so when he said that to me, it stuck with me, and it bothered me and so just every day having that type of mindset: Be as stoic as possible, be as strong as possible for the guys because they’re they’re looking at me. And it takes a lot to do that because it’s such a passionate — the energy in the sport is is so strong, but it’s important to me, it’s important to the guys, and it’s important to coach.”

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson hopes that DE Montez Sweat is able to carry his positive momentum in the 2026 season.

“I loved him during the season, but when you watch the self-scout after the year, I think this was a guy that played at a very high level,” Johnson said, via the team website. “I talked to him yesterday about, ‘Hey, I would argue it was the best year of his career.’ Whether that showed up statistically or not, that’s debatable, but his ability to play the run, play the pass, I thought he did a really nice job, and hopefully it’s something we can piggyback on and carry that momentum into this year.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said that QB Tyrod Taylor has been a welcome and steady veteran presence for him.

“Tyrod is a pro, he’s a vet, he’s been at it for a long time, so it’s nice to have a guy in the room that’s played a lot of ball,” Love said, via ESPN. “He’s been in a lot of different offenses and just somebody that you can piggyback off and pick his brain. You know, what are you seeing out there? What am I seeing? Those kind of things and just have those conversations. Tyrod’s been great. He’s a pro. Just the way he handles his business, comes into the building and just goes about his work. It’s cool to watch, and it will be great to have him around all season.”

Taylor added that he’s available and ready to help Love whenever needed.

“We’re each other’s eyes when we’re not on the field, whether it’s looking for certain things while he’s on the field that he may not be able to see before he gets the tablet in his hands,” Taylor said. “Just keeping the communication as open as possible. Some people love more talkers on the sideline. Some people want things to be quiet. It’s about learning one another. It’s our first opportunity working alongside, so we’ll get comfortable within that space. Right now it’s about just attacking the offseason with a critical eye, being very critical of ourselves first, but also coaching each other throughout drills and what we see on tape.“