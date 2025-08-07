NFC Notes: KaVontae Turpin, Quinyon Mitchell, Malik Nabers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said QB Joe Milton could’ve continued in practice but the team held him out for precautionary reasons.

“The trainers think he’s fine,” Schottenheimer said, via NY Times. “He had pretty good strength in it. Just with the game coming up in a couple days, we wanted to be smart with it. We’ll do more testing but I think he’s fine. He felt like he could go back in. It was more of a precautionary thing.”

Schottenheimer said WR KaVontae Turpin has played himself into a role within the team’s offense.

“The guy is just a dynamic weapon,” Schottenheimer said. “The things he can do running and catching and the quickness and agility that he has is just different. I think we feel like we got a much better sense for how we’re using him. Late in practice we kind of moved CeeDee (Lamb) outside and Turp went inside. Those guys are a little bit interchangeable. I think he’s going to have a fabulous year. I really do, in every facet.”

Schottenheimer added WR George Pickens and WR CeeDee Lamb have both carved out unique roles that will propel the offense.

“You see the problems that they create,” Schottenheimer said. “I think they both made some really good plays. You see their ability to separate and (make) contested (catches) and things like that. We’re not game-planning. We’re literally being pretty vanilla. But those guys, you don’t have to do much to get them open.”

Eagles

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith highly praised CB Quinyon Mitchell going into the second year of his career: “Going against (Quinyon Mitchell), you can really see the steps that he’s taking. It’s not easy going against Q. He’s making it tough on us, making us make contested catches.” (Zach Berman)

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has also noticed a boost of confidence in Mitchell: "Just his confidence. I even took the time to ask him, I was like, 'man, what do you feel like the difference is in Year 2?' He said, 'confidence.' Want to see that continue to develop and grow. He's been very sticky in coverage. He's been challenging all those guys from a 1-on-1 standpoint." (Berman)

Giants

Giants ST coach Michael Ghobrial said that he still has a ton of confidence in K Graham Gano and believes that he is still one of the best kickers in the game.

“Yeah, from what I’ve seen,” Ghobrial said, via Giants Wire. “I thought he played his best ball towards the back quarter of the season. And it looked like he was the Graham Gano that everybody knows. A very successful veteran kicker that has the clutch trait, that’s weather tested, that has good range, good accuracy, and good operation time. And we saw that towards the back quarter of the season. And then when he came back, you always wonder where a guy is with his kicking shape, and he showed up ready to go. He looked like the Graham Gano that we all know. He kicked well in the off-season, and he’s kicked well in training camp. Health-wise, I’m excited to see what he can do. I know he takes care of his body, and that’s something he stays connected to. And he’s done a great job for us.”

Giants WR Malik Nabers missed the final portion of Wednesday’s practice, but he mentioned it was a “part of the plan” and they are making sure he’ll be ready for Week 1, via Connor Hughes.