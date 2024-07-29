NFC Notes: Kenny Clark, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DT Gervon Dexter Sr. said DL coach Travis Smith challenged him to use this offseason to develop physically and mentally.

“The day we left, coach Trav told me, ‘When you come back, I don’t want to notice you. I don’t want you to look the same, walk the same, talk the same,'” Dexter said, via Gabby Hajduk of the team’s site. “That was his thing to me. So, I made that my goal.”

Dexter has spent time on the track to increase his speed and slim down.

“It was important for me just because that’s what’s expected for this team,” Dexter said. “And this being my second year, that’s what is expected from the guys, the D-line. Coach Flus preaches ‘the backside wins championships,’ so I want to make sure I’m ready when my number is called. I wanted to make sure when I came back, I was ready to step into a role.”

Bears DC Eric Washington said Dexter is proving to be assertive and confident going into 2024.

“The biggest thing is just how assertive he is,” Washington said. “You can tell there’s a growing confidence. He’s assertive. He believes that he belongs in the lineup, and he believes that he can be a major factor.”

Per Aaron Wilson, the Bears worked out former Panthers RB Spencer Brown on Sunday.

Packers

Packers DT Kenny Clark said CB Eric Stokes is returning to form and looks like the player the team used a first-round draft selection on.

“Stokes has got great energy all around the building. We all love him,” Clark said, via The Athletic. “Every day he’s bringing in the right energy. Even when he was hurt, you really couldn’t tell. He’s never one of those guys that’s down. High character, good overall dude, and somebody that you root for. … And he got a pick today, two picks. It’s good to see him getting back to himself.”

Stokes added that one of the biggest things he’s focused on this season is making sure he’s available for every game.

“Man, just be out there, to not miss a game, that’s my biggest thing,” Stokes said. “Just being out there, staying 100 percent healthy, and just letting everything else flow because I know what I can do when I’m out there and just being out there is the most important thing for me.”

Stokes has been studying film in an effort to correct his technique and crack down on plays that got away from him last year.

“I’m watching that DPI and I’m watching that third down during our last period, the first play that (Doubs) caught on me on the third-and-4,” Stokes said. “I’m definitely looking at that. I did not like that. He speed-released me and he sat it down. I did not like how I did not come out of the break, so that’s one of the main things that I’ll be focused on for the next practice, is at the top of the route, we’ve got to get out of there.”

Vikings

Vikings first-round QB J.J. McCarthy will battle QB Sam Darnold throughout camp for the starting job. McCarthy is focusing on what he can control and taking it one day at a time.

“I feel like I’m not focused on the outcomes of each day,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I’m just focused on learning to get better, and improve the weakness that I have with my game and learn my teammates’ strengths and try to amplify them every chance I get. We’re off to a great start so far.”

“My ultimate goal is to get the most out of every single day. When the time comes [to start], it comes. I’m just training every single day so that when that time does come, I’m going to be ready.”