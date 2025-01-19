NFC Notes: Kevin O’Connell, Adam Stenavich, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions OT Dan Skipper has gained popularity among Detroit’s fanbase for occasionally lining up as an eligible receiver, recording a nine-yard touchdown on his only reception this season. OL coach Hank Fraley has been taken aback by Skipper becoming a fan-favorite.

“It’s just funny to hear a fan base chant an O-lineman’s name, Dan Skipper’s name, and cheer when he goes in there,” Fraley said, via Kalyn Kahler of ESPN. “It’s awesome.”

Skipper went viral after vomiting during a postgame speech by HC Dan Campbell. Skipper commented its been a common occurrence because of the fast-moving nature of the NFL.

“I’ve missed a fair amount of those [speeches] because I’m puking elsewhere,” Skipper said. “You go from fourth-down conversion to win the game to you’re in the locker room and it’s just quiet. You’re like, ‘What just happened?'”

Campbell thinks Skipper exemplifies everything about the Lions’ culture.

“He’s tough, he’s smart, he’s gritty, he’s got hands, he’s a finisher,” Campbell said. “I mean, you name it. He just fits everything that we’re about. There’s something about this guy that you just want this guy around.”

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich is flying under the radar as a head coach candidate this offseason, with the Bears being his only interview request thus far. Former OT David Bakhtiari recalled Stenavich building camaraderie and a connection with players after coming to Green Bay as their offensive line coach in 2021.

“It’s pretty hard to tell veterans who are pretty established how to do it. I was pretty established and I don’t know if you’d notice, but what I was doing was working. For a coach to tell me a tip or how to block something, if I’m a betting man I’d bet on how I think I should do it versus how you think I should do it,” Bakhtiari said, via Connor Orr of SI. “By connecting with me, talking with me, helping me understand it on a holistic level, it became one of my strongest techniques. Before he got there we were battered. We were on an island and everyone knew we were passing 50 times a game.”

Bakhtiari said HC Matt LaFleur approached him about his thoughts on promoting Stenavich to offensive coordinator. He responded that Green Bay would lose Stenavich if they didn’t give him the job.

“If you don’t do it, someone else will,” Bakhtiari said. “When you’ve been around the block, you know that guys who are really good at their job coaching their individual position don’t stay at that job. So, that’s what I saw in Adam. He came in very raw, but he was smart, willing to adapt, grew and grew quickly to the point where I was like, He’s going to be out of this room soon.”

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said QB J.J. McCarthy (knee) returned to practice and is doing quarterback drills: “He looks great,” via Kevin Seifert.

said QB (knee) returned to practice and is doing quarterback drills: “He looks great,” via Kevin Seifert. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said their Wildcard exit wasn’t how they envisioned their season-ending: “Did not end the way any of us envisioned. In fact the finality of it all is probably the thing that stings the most. … Nobody expected it to be over when it was.” (Seifert)

said their Wildcard exit wasn’t how they envisioned their season-ending: “Did not end the way any of us envisioned. In fact the finality of it all is probably the thing that stings the most. … Nobody expected it to be over when it was.” (Seifert) As for Minnesota’s quarterback situation, O’Connell said it is too early to predict how things look in 2025: “Way too early in that process to really identify exactly what that looks like.” (Seifert)

Vikings S Harrison Smith was fined $45,020 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).