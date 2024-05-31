NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix, Diontae Johnson, Falcons, Giants, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins said he’s focusing on what he can control and isn’t worried about the presence of first-round QB Michael Penix.

“Mike’s been great,” Cousins said, via PFT. “Always going to be competition in this league and you’ve always go out and earn it. I’m going to control what I can control, also understand there’s a lot you don’t control. I learned a long time ago that you’ve got to focus on what you can control.”

Cousins wouldn’t say whether or not he would’ve signed elsewhere had he known that Atlanta planned on taking a quarterback in the first round.

“I don’t really deal in hypotheticals,” Cousins said. “We could go down that path for a long time in a lot of ways. It just doesn’t do us any good. I’m excited for this opportunity that I have. I think it’s a real privilege to be the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons and I’m trying to make good on the opportunity given me with the way I work each day and the way we play this fall.”

Cousins said he’s always had competition breathing down his neck dating back to when former Eagles QB Nick Foles signed with Michigan State after he committed.

“So, this is more the norm than the exception and I think the [outside] response is that this is the exception,” Cousins said. “When, really, if you know my story, this is more the norm of the journey. And it’s, OK, let’s just start working and building together.”

Cousins added that he’ll help bring Penix along both by setting an example and building a rapport with him.

“I think it’s so important that the quarterback room is just working together to help one another succeed. And that’s the way it’s always been, that’s the way it always needs to be, no matter what the names are in the room,” Cousins said. “We need to all be working together to help one another be the best we can be.”

Giants

Giants secondary coach Jerome Henderson praised DB Cor’Dale Flott, who is entering his third year in the league and “wants to play well,” but feels he needs to add weight.

“The young man is a worker, a conscientious kid, he wants to do right, he wants to play well, he’s naturally tough,” Henderson said, via GiantsWire. “If he was 200 pounds, he would be hell on wheels.”

Flott said he wants to get up to 180 pounds ahead of the season but wants to make sure he’s doing it in a healthy manner.

“I am at 177 right now,” said Flott. “The goal is 180 obviously. But obviously to get comfortable in the weight. I don’t want to gain weight and it be bad weight and be out of shape and not be able to move around. I feel good so far, continue to build with the weights staff.”

Flott has been transitioning to playing the outside cornerback role and is learning from CB Deonte Banks.

“We are two different types of corners,” Flott said. “So, with this transition, Tae, learn from him and his press techniques. Nickel, you’ll be five yards off rather up on the line and also use the sideline as a corner, too. Just taking notes basically from each guy and the other veterans in the room and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Panthers

Panthers’ new WR Diontae Johnson said HC Dave Canales has a very different energy about him than Steelers HC Mike Tomlin.

“Once I got here, his energy was different,” said Johnson, via SteelersWire. “He’s a younger coach. I’ve been around Coach T (Mike Tomlin) for five years. Coach T’s serious. He’s about his business. I’m not saying Coach Canales is not. But they’ve both got different personalities.”