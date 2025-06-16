NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Tetairoa McMillan, Haason Reddick, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay signed OLB Haason Reddick, who played in just 10 games last year after contract disputes. After not showing up at voluntary OTAs, Reddick explained his absence but stated he’s been keeping himself in football shape the entire time.

“I’ll address it before y’all do: I know everybody was concerned about me not showing up at [OTAs], but for me, I definitely made sure to stay in shape,” Reddick said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I think I showed that to everybody out here.”

“I don’t think it should’ve been a question, but [I] just had some things to button up on as I get ready to make this transition down here so that way, once I get here, I don’t have to worry about [anything] back there at home.”

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins says he is going to do what he can to support second-year QB Michael Penix, with HC Raheem Morris noting that Cousins’ voice can be especially beneficial to someone like Penix.

“Michael is going to do great,” Cousins said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “He is going to have a great career. He is off to a great start, and he has all of the tangibles and intangibles that you need to be successful. I am just here to support him as he needs it. But, I also don’t need to be in his ear so much that I am another weight, another voice. I just want to be able to support as I can, and he knows that.”

“Kirk’s played in this league for a long time, seen a lot of football, seen a lot of things,” Morris added. “When you have a voice like that in the room, that’s always going to be helpful. Everybody likes really good football players and being around them, and Kirk’s been a really good football player in this league for a long time. When you’re able to come off some of the history, some of the things that he’s been through. None of those things would be harmful for Mike at all.”

Panthers

Panthers’ first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan reflected on his first days at Carolina’s rookie minicamp, saying he officially feels like a professional NFL player.

“I would definitely say that was a dope moment. That was probably one of the first times where it felt real,” McMillan said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “Going through the whole draft process the last four or five months, then finally getting to put on a jersey and go out to the practice field. It was a blessing. I’m just looking forward to competing vs. the defense and getting acclimated with the people in the building, my teammates, the coaches, as well as the playbook.”

McMillan has gotten a great first impression of HC Dave Canales.

“Man, I love him. I feel like I’m a little biased, just because he’s a Cali kid like me. Just the things that he’s done, his résumé, what he’s done with big X receivers, I can see myself in the offense that he runs, and I’m loving it so far. I’m trusting him and his plan that he has set for me and his team. I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.”

McMillan said he’s watching a lot of film on Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf and Buccaneers WR Mike Evans.

“We obviously go over install, and they have clips from Seattle and Tampa, and all those clips that he pulls up, he wants us to watch. He knows the different looks and different ways to run different concepts, but yes, I’m watcing a lot of those two the last couple days.”