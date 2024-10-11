NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Tucker Kraft, Falcons, Packers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns in Week 5 against the Panthers. He feels like he’s settling into Atlanta’s offense and anticipates his throws now entering Week 6.

“I think there’s a settling n process that has taken place where I wasn’t as settled as I needed to be [through the first three weeks],” said Cousins, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “But each week there’s been an improvement… I’m able to anticipate a little better and have a little more ownership of how we’re trying to have this offense look. When you can play fast and anticipate, that’s when you feel like you can play your best.”

Falcons LB Nate Landman (quad) said he’s working toward playing in Week 6 but “nothing set in stone” just yet, via Josh Kendall.

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft has exploded over the last two games, scoring three touchdowns on 10 receptions and 141 yards. Green Bay QB Jordan Love had high praise for Kraft and outlined what he brings to the offense.

“Tucker is a dog, you know?” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Every time he touches the ball, he has that mindset that he’s trying to score. He’s not going to go down lightly. He’s going to run people over and stay up. He does really good things when he has the ball in his hands. I definitely keep trying to find ways to give him the ball. He’s a dog. He had a big-time performance today.”

Packers CB Eric Stokes raved about the young tight end and believes he can become one of the game’s best.

“I feel like Tucker can be the best tight end in the game,” Stokes added. “Hands down.”

Saints

The Saints are preparing to start rookie QB Spencer Rattler in Week 6. OC Klint Kubiak said the quarterback has shown a good sense in the pocket and knowing where his options are: “Feeling the pocket around him. Feeling all five eligibles. Things you can’t coach.”