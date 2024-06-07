NFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Ikem Ekwonu, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts said he’s looking forward to the fresh start in a new regime.

“I would say I’m a super rookie,” Pitts said, via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “You know, I’m not a ‘rookie rookie,’ but we’re all in this new offense, new regime, new schedule. So, we’re all in it fresh. But learning a new offense is always fun.”

Falcons OC Zac Robinson is excited to work with Pitts and said he’s been tasked with learning multiple positions within the offense.

“He’s learning basically two different positions, because there’s some tight end [work] and there’s some receiver, and so he’s got a lot on his plate and he’s handled it really well,” Robinson said. “And so, [I’m] just excited to see him continue to get more comfortable in the system. And the sky’s the limit for what kind of season he can have.”

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said Pitts has showed up with a vengeance and is eager to prove himself as one of the best tight ends in the league.

“I see a young guy that’s eager to learn, wants more, and his ‘why’ is really him — his personal vendetta to get back,” Morris said. “And I love that about him, because you gotta have a little edge, and he’s starting to show that a little bit more every day. And the better we can get him, to get him ready to go in training camp, I think the team will be better, I think our city will be better. I think everything will be better.”

Panthers

Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu did not take the strides he was expected to in his second season in the NFL. Ekwonu has been more honed in on film sessions with coaches and veteran players than ever in hopes of a breakout campaign.

“I think one of the biggest things—I’ve been meeting with my coaching staff a little more closely,” Ekwonu said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “I feel like last year, I didn’t really take advantage of the resources that I had available to me. I feel I kinda just . . . kinda just, I guess, riding the coattails of that rookie season a little bit. Feel like I was at a place where I just wasn’t. Wasn’t afraid this year to reach out and ask for some help. Go over film with the guys, some of the new guys we have in the building. And I think it’s definitely helped me out.”

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said they made offers to re-sign G Andrus Peat this offseason before he elected to sign with the Raiders.

“We made attempts to get him re-signed and he chose to go someplace else. Which, that’s what free agency is about,” Loomis said, via SaintsWire. “Andrus was a good pick for us, played for us for a long time, I’m excited for him. I know he’s got a new chapter he’s probably excited about a new team. I wish him nothing but the best of luck.”