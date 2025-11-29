NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals

Former Cardinals DB Tyrann Mathieu believes that both Arizona and Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could use a fresh start.

“It’s a lot of money that’s being thrown around to these quarterbacks, and I think at the end of the day, it’s all about wins and losses,” Mathieu said, via Casino Beats. “I think, a lot of times it’s not a bad thing to start over or restart, go somewhere else to get a fresh breath. I think Kyler may need that, I think the Cardinals may need that. It’s a lot of money they’re paying him.”

Mathieu continued, saying that Murray should go to a team that has a better supporting cast around him.

“I think Kyler is still very much talented,” Mathieu said. “I think he’s still a really good quarterback, but I think both (sides) are looking for different situations. I think Kyler is probably wanting to go to a team that has a little bit more help, structured a little better. I think with the Cardinals, they want to find guys that want to be there. It’s a long road ahead, but I think at some point these two will probably go their separate ways.”

Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia was fined $5,722 for unnecessary roughness away from the play.

Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had eight receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ Week 12 win over the Titans. Smith-Njigba reflected on his 63-yard touchdown reception, saying he caught Tennessee S Amani Hooker flat-footed.

“It was a deep corner route. The DB was really sitting where I was supposed to break out at,” Smith-Njigba said, via Albert Breer of SI. “I saw him flat-footed, so I decided to take the top off. Sam [Darnold] stuck with me, and continued to give me a shot down the field. I appreciate him still sticking with it.”

Regarding his connection with QB Sam Darnold, Smith-Njigba said they’ve worked extensively together in practice to build chemistry.

“Just a bunch of reps, and honestly the open line of communication started early,” Smith-Njigba said. “When we didn’t connect on a play, Sam always took the lead and said, Hey, I can get better here. That just motivates me to elevate my game because he’s always on a continuous track to elevate his game. He’s a really smart player, understands, Hey, I can be better here. So he says all the right things a receiver will want to hear from his QB, and I just want to back him up and be there for him. That connection started months ago.”

Smith-Njigba thinks OC Klint Kubiak‘s “old school football” system keeps defenses honest, which helps open things up for him.

“This is an offense that goes way back, just playing old school football,” Smith-Njigba said. “For defenses to respect all parts of the field, it leaves me one-on-one, whether that’s with the corner or the safety. I would say them knowing my skill set and just building around that, just giving me more opportunities, the more opportunities I get, the more I make plays. Klint’s been very proactive in wanting to get me the ball and proactive in creating new ways to get me the ball. It’s just about doing my job, catching the ball, getting upfield and getting what I can. And like I said, opportunities. I would say Klint has a big part in it.”

Coming off his release from the Titans, S Quandre Diggs re-signed with the Seahawks, where he spent four and a half years. Diggs called it a “no-brainer” to rejoin Seattle if the chance came up.

“Obviously, if I had the opportunity to come back, it was a no-brainer,” Diggs said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Diggs talked about why he didn’t end up staying with the Seahawks when he was released despite their interest in bringing him back on a revised deal.

“It just didn’t work out. Now I had the opportunity to come back, and I just want to be of help any way I can really.”