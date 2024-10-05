NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Coming off a game with just one rush for three yards, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray admitted he prefers to get involved more on the ground in some capacity. Murray understands the value of playing in structure but wants to take advantage of his speed in the open field.

“I feel when I have 3 yards and one rush, yeah I feel a little weird about it,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “That’s sometimes how the game plays.”

“I enjoy running the ball, it’s part of what I am able to do. But I’m playing the position and if it happens, it happens.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced TE Trey McBride has cleared concussion protocol and will play Week 5 against the 49ers. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

After a 1-3 start, Rams QB Matthew Stafford isn’t feeling added pressure to get a win against the Packers in Week 5. Stafford believes they need to have the motivation to perform at their best every week regardless of their position in the standings.

“There better not be any more motivation in one week or the other,” Stafford said, via Cameron DaSilva of the Rams Wire. “I feel like for the most part, people understand that in this business. It’s time to go no matter what your record is. If we were sitting here at 4-0, I surely wouldn’t be going, ‘Well, it doesn’t really matter this week.’ We’re professional athletes. We’re guys who understand the importance of each game. We do everything we possibly can Monday to Saturday to get ourselves ready to go win those games. I know it’s frustrating for us when it doesn’t happen because there is a whole lot of work and effort that goes into it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III scored three touchdowns in their Week 4 loss against the Lions, showcasing his game-changing ability in the backfield. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald acknowledged how well Walker is playing right now and stated they will lean on him to operate as an offense.

“This guy’s playing at a really high level,” Macdonald said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “How hard he plays on a down-in, down-out basis, unfortunately, I witnessed it first hand at Michigan State.”

“I really felt him. I mean, talk about one of the guys that’s going to fight to the bitter end. This guy is tough as nails … Plays are designed to go in certain gaps, and with him, it just could go anywhere, and he runs extremely hard, plays hard, he cares. We’re going to be leaning on him moving forward, so it’s good to have him back.”

Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb described the dynamic between Walker and RB Zach Charbonnet.

“He’s pretty explosive,” Grubb added. “I think him and Zach are both crazy talented backs, so I think we’re really blessed to have both of those guys. They’re just different. I think in the open space … that’s where Ken is really, really dangerous. He’s extremely difficult to get a hand on and he’s strong.”