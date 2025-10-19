NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Puka Nacua, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Adam Schefter reports that QB Kyler Murray is expected to return to play after Arizona’s bye week, as he misses his second straight game due to a foot injury.
- When asked if Murray will remain the team’s starting quarterback, GM Monti Ossenfort responded they will keep Murray on the field if he’s ready to go: “I know that’s always a hot discussion … We’re going to continue to try and get Kyler where he can get back to doing the things he can do on the field. When he’s doing that, he’ll be out there.” (Urban)
- The Cardinals have ruled out RB Emari Demercado for Week 7, via Darren Urban.
- Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said that WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is “progressing” through the league’s concussion protocol, via Urban.
Rams
- Rams WR Puka Nacua is set to miss Week 7 after suffering an ankle injury in their previous game. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay said the receiver is making “good progress” and is optimistic about him returning after their Week 8 bye: “He’s making good progress. I am very optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the bye. I think it’ll serve him well and I have confidence in our other receivers to be able to step up.” (Adam Schefter)
Seahawks
- Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker leads the team in rushing with 364 yards and three touchdowns in comparison to Zach Charbonnet‘s 156 yards and three touchdowns. When asked if Walker will earn more snaps, HC Mike Macdonald said they consider stats, but have a plan for their usage of both running backs, per Michael-Shawn Dugar.
