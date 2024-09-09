NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall was the victim of a shooting during a robbery but he returned to watch the team practice Thursday. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan outlined how difficult the situation was and noted he didn’t know he was okay until they were on a FaceTime call.

“It was really tough,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “We just knew that he got shot. And that was all we knew. And then it took us about an hour to figure out what the hospital was and things like that, because we just made a couple calls to people, so we had it from them. But none of us knew where he was or anything.”

“That was like the first time I knew he was all right. It was really amazing. Because that hour when you hear about a shooting, we didn’t know where it was or anything, so you just assume the worst. Then to hear it was in the chest, you don’t think that usually goes that well. Then actually to talk to him like 15 minutes after that, and just talk to a guy that seems like he’s okay.”

Shanahan mentioned how they always felt Pearsall was one of the tougher players he’s worked with.

“He’s as tough a person I know, just going through a situation like that. We always felt this way watching him on the football field and things like that. But kind of to watch how he handled that situation and watch how he’s been every day since; it shows how special of a guy he is.”

According to Aaron Wilson, 49ers LT Trent Williams‘ three-year, $82.66 million extension has $48 million guaranteed, a $25.9 million signing bonus, and base salaries of $1.21 million, $21.1 million, and $22.21 million.

Cardinals

The Cardinals are flying under the radar heading into the season after they struggled last year while QB Kyler Murray rehabbed from a torn ACL. Murray talked about his goal to be one of Arizona’s best and how he doesn’t get concerned with the outside noise.

“That’s the goal,” Murray said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I would love to end my career here with multiple Super Bowls, MVPs, and all the accolades. And I’ve never questioned my ability. Obviously, you never know when this game will be taken away from you or anything like that, but I’m just grateful and taking it one day at a time. I’m focused on this week, and we had a good day today.”

“It’s hard not to hear what’s said. It’s hard not to see what’s said. Everybody’s got their projections for every team going into the season, but none of that really matters.”

Cardinals RT Jonah Williams had a brace on his right knee after sustaining an injury on Sunday, with HC Jonathan Gannon saying he didn’t know where Williams was health-wise after the game beyond having the knee injury. (Josh Weinfuss)

had a brace on his right knee after sustaining an injury on Sunday, with HC saying he didn’t know where Williams was health-wise after the game beyond having the knee injury. (Josh Weinfuss) According to Howard Balzer, the Cardinals hosted LBs Sundiata Anderson and Luiji Vilain for workouts.

Rams

Ian Rapoport reports that Rams G Steve Avila is believed to have suffered an MCL Sprain against the Lions on Sunday night.

is believed to have suffered an MCL Sprain against the Lions on Sunday night. Rapoport adds that Avila will undergo an MRI and further testing today to determine the full extent of the knee injury.