NFC Notes: Kyren Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks OC Search

Cardinals

The Cardinals had high hopes for OLB BJ Ojulari being a factor for their pass rush in 2024, but unfortunately the 2023 second-rounder tore his ACL before the season even started. Like many players, he said the toughest part of the injury was being away from his teammates.

“Early on it was definitely difficult just being able to cope with not having football,” Ojulari said via Darren Urban of the team website. “It was my first time with a major injury, especially coming back feeling really prepared. There was a down point when I was in my feelings.” Ojulari is still just 22 years old and has two more years left on his rookie contract, so Arizona will be banking on him being a part of the hopeful next step the team wants to take. For his part, Ojulari said watching the pass rush struggle from the sidelines has given him extra motivation. “Just looking from the outside-in, seeing how important it is to have that pass rush and having guys who can get to the quarterback, seeing the game from an all-around perspective, it was definitely eye-opening,” Ojulari said.

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams relinquished five fumbles this season and also lost a fumble in their NFC Divisional Round loss to the Eagles. He recalled the play, saying he needs to work on how he holds the football going forward.

“It was a mid-zone play to the left and I should’ve had the ball in my left hand, and I didn’t,” Williams said, via RamsWire. “And the ball was kind of low, too, and he was able to get a good punch at it and I lost it. That’s something that I need to obviously work on because those things aren’t good and it’s never good to keep fumbling.”

In addition to improving his ball security, Williams wants to make sure he can remain healthy for a full season.

“My ball security, that long-field speed to get out of there and really just continue to keep staying strong, continue to keep working on my body because I was able to play a complete season, so continue to keep racking those up and continue to keep having those seasons,” Williams said.

Peter Schrager refuted reports claiming Rams OC Mike LaFleur was a candidate for a role on the Patriots’ staff.

was a candidate for a role on the Patriots’ staff. Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed game management assistant John Streicher is joining Patriots HC Mike Vrabel‘s coaching staff, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

Seahawks

The Seahawks are reportedly interested in the idea of dividing offensive coordinator duties between two people, per SI’s Albert Breer. Lions OL coach Hank Fraley and Las Vegas’s passing game coordinator Scott Turner are two candidates who could fit the bill.

“So here’s one thing to consider,” Breer wrote. “Since they need a lot of help in the run game, I know they’re really intrigued with the idea of bringing Lions line coach Hank Fraley, a much respected assistant in Detroit, aboard as offensive coordinator, and then having Fraley bring a pass-game coordinator (Las Vegas’s Scott Turner is a name to watch) to collaborate with.”