NFC Notes: Kyren Williams, Yetur Gross-Matos, Leonard Floyd, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch mentioned they wanted to create “stability” on their defensive line this offseason, leading them to sign Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jordan Elliott.

“But this year, we wanted some stability,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone. “So you go find a Leonard Floyd, an established vet, a presence on the opposite side of Bosa, a Yetur Gross-Matos, who was really a guy out there that we really got a consensus and felt great about him, and being able to add a guy like that for two years. And on the inside, a Jordan Elliott and a Maliek Collins via trade. We reworked our defensive line.”

Lynch explains they didn’t identify suitable defensive line talent for their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, leading them to approach the free-agent market.

“And you’re always looking at the draft, and the draft, where we were picking, and then just the quality of the class, the D-line wasn’t great. So I think we started there in free agency, added some other things. And [CB] Isaac Yiadom, probably an underrated [player], we really think he’s gonna be a good player for us, adding depth at a real important position.”

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner said the team has “cleansed the roster” of guys who didn’t fit in the locker room over the past couple of years.

“We cleansed the roster — guys who weren’t serious about football, guys who were not in it for the right reasons, guys who don’t put the team first —we slowly weeded that stuff out,” he said, via Cards Wire. “That’s what it takes. First we cleanse and then now we’re ready to attack.”

Rams

When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Rams RB Kyren Williams said he’s focused on becoming a leader in Los Angeles’ offense.

“Honestly, it’s growing off of what I did last year. Being a leader out there on the field and being somebody that people could come to or watch, observe and see what they need to do to be successful,” Williams said. “It really doesn’t take much. You have to be dedicated and work to where you want to be. The end goal may not happen tomorrow or the next day, but eventually if you continue to keep working each and every single day, that’s going to get to where you need to be.”

Williams also wants to create “more explosive” plays and was happy to see the organization draft third-round RB Blake Corum given it could enable him to be used more as a receiver.

“So, for me it’s just living by that and just picking off of what I did last year — being able to create more explosives in the run game, also being able to create more explosives in the pass game. I’m super excited that we went to go draft Blake Corum. (He’s) somebody that can run the ball very well and hopefully it allows me to get to the slot or run routes out of the backfield to showcase my skills.”

Williams said he’s been having constant communication with fellow RBs Ronnie Rivers, Zach Evans, Boston Scott, and Corum about ways they could make an impact next season.

“Obviously, we talk together about what we can do as a unit with every guy. Myself, Ronnie (Rivers), Zach Evans, Boston Scott and even Blake Corum, we talk about what we can do as a whole,” Williams said. “We are just working each and every single day to be where we want to be. There’s not conversations where we are like, ‘Blake, I can’t wait until I hit this run and you hit this run.’ We are just grinding, and when those times come, those are conversations that you have on the sideline during the game. Like ‘I’m (going to) hit this 15-yard run and when you come in bro, please get a first down.’ It’s stuff like that during the game type of talk, but there’s not really — right now at practice we are just trying to get each other better. Watching each other move and coach at what we need to get better.”