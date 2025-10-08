NFC Notes: Lavonte David, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are off to a 4-1 start to the season despite missing several key players at different points, including OT Tristan Wirfs, WR Chris Godwin Jr., OT Luke Goedeke, WR Jalen McMillan, DL Calijah Kancey, and WR Mike Evans. Veteran LB Lavonte David thinks they still left plays on the field after beating the Seahawks 38-35 in Week 5.

“All 11 guys out there on the field was pissed off because we were in that situation. We shot ourselves in the foot throughout the whole game. We weren’t making plays. They were capitalizing on things we were doing. It was a moment to rise. Somebody had to rise, and everybody had that attitude. That’s what I love about this football team. Guys know the game’s not over until the game is over. Today I was able to be the one who made the play,” David said, via BucsWire.

Falcons

Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the Falcons are opening the 21-day practice window for DT Ta’Quon Graham from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Kendall adds Atlanta “feels good” that CB A.J. Terrell can return from his hamstring injury this week.

Panthers

The Panthers are coming off a 27-24 victory over the Dolphins in Week 5, where QB Bryce Young completed 19 of 30 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Young is glad to have the confidence of HC Dave Canales and praised veteran WR Hunter Renfrow for drawing the late pass interference to help solidify the win.

“Obviously, when your play caller has confidence in you like that, that means a lot. But that’s what I want as a quarterback, what we want,” Young said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Hunter did a great job, got open, got a PI. Did an amazing job. … Those are the moments you live for, knowing the stakes. Yeah, him having confidence in me, that means the world.”

Canales praised Young for remaining consistent so far this season.

“He’s just led with consistency,” Canales said. “He has a way of sitting down, collecting his thoughts and then coming back out with great energy. That’s what he’s been locked into, and I want him to stay there.”

Following a dominant showing from RB Rico Dowdle, Canales said “it’s a good problem” to have both him and RB Chuba Hubbard if he can return in Week 6. (Joe Person)