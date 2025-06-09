NFC Notes: Lavonte David, Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said that LB Lavonte David contemplated leaving Tampa Bay after Bowles was hired as the defensive coordinator under former HC Bruce Arians because he was skeptical about his role in a 3-4 defense.

“I remember us having a conversation because he hadn’t played in a 3-4 [defense] before, so he was very skeptical of playing the Mo linebacker position. I told him it was pretty much just like the 4-3 [defense], it was just the difference of it. With Bruce talking to him, then having a sit down with me, as well, we talked scheme-wise…He came in, bought in, and he kind of took off from there. It’s a credit to him, being able to play in various schemes, different types of scheme, and change his game – whether he’s a dropper in a Cover-2 scheme, whether he’s a blitzer in our scheme, or whether he’s a cover guy. That’s a credit to him being a good football player,” Bowles said, via the team’s website.

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix talked about what he has learned from veteran former MVP Matt Ryan.

“Just learning how to be a pro, each and every day, and how his process went and how he went about his business each and every day,” Penix explained to Tori McElhaney. “I feel like he definitely gave me a lot of good [advice].”

Panthers

Panthers OC Brad Idzik shared his initial opinions of first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan, adding that their entire group can receive a boost from competition this offseason.

“TMac, he does a phenomenal job of being friendly to the quarterback in every route he runs,” Idzik replied, via PanthersWire.com. “You talk about shaving the top of routes on in-breaks to out-breaks and being a hands catcher, he does a great job in that right. And I think he’s just another element to this group of guys, that when they’re playing confident, you have to take advantage of defenses that are not pushing coverage towards one individual or the other. So, I think that’s what we’re most excited about. He’s a true pass catcher. He’s got the whole route tree under his belt that he can run and we’re just trying to keep him up to speed with the rest of the guys as we push the envelope on how much they can handle.”

“So, at the end of the day, there’s opportunity for everyone in that room. There’s competition for everyone in that room. There’s competition all the way across our defense and we’re excited about that.” Idzik concluded.