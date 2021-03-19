NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said that being able to acquire Jared Goff was a big part of their decision to part ways with Matthew Stafford, in addition to gaining first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

“Part of the compensation that we received for the trade — a lot of people talk about the picks, but a lot of it was Jared. Being able to acquire Jared,” said Holmes, via Chris Burke.

As for the possibility of the Lions selecting a quarterback at No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Goff said he’s had “some discussions” about Detroit’s draft plans but wouldn’t elaborate further.

“We’ve had some discussions about the draft and I’ll let them talk about that further,” said Goff, via Dave Birkett.

Goff admitted that he was initially disappointed to be traded from the Rams but was quickly relieved after speaking with members of the Lions.

“I was disappointed for two minutes, then I spoke to these guys on the phone and it was like a breath of fresh air. … It was immediate ‘this is where I’m supposed to be,” said Goff, via Chris Burke.

Holmes added that multiple organizations had “aggressive offers” for Stafford, but reiterated that picking up Goff was a major factor. (Dave Birkett)

Albert Breer mentions that Kenny Golladay had a “very solid” offer on the table at one point from the Lions worth over $18 million per year last summer. However, things reportedly went sideways after he turned it down and the new regime hasn’t made an attempt to re-sign him.

Packers

Rob Demovsky mentions that if the Packers are going to do something with QB Aaron Rodgers ‘ contract, it would be logical that a move would be made within the next 24 or so, as he’s due a $6.8M bonus on the third day of the league year.

Tom Silverstein expects the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst to have interest in CB Kyle Fuller once he's officially released by the Bears. The Packers notably signed Fuller to his current deal a few years back, but the Bears matched their offer.

Vikings