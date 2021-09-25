NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions brought in P Lachlan Edwards, LS Beau Brinkley , and LS Garrison Sanborn for workouts on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)

Kevin Strong on injured reserve. Lions placed DEon injured reserve.

Lions released WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney from their practice squad.

Packers

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur and DC Joe Barry have made adjustments in order to get more pressure on the quarterback, blitzing 41 percent of the time against the Lions compared to 16.7 percent against the Saints. Barry even moved CB Kevin King to the slot in order to get first-round CB Eric Stokes on the field more often in Week 2.

“Because when we were doing our four-man rushes and playing man coverages behind it, we weren’t getting to the quarterback,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“I was irate because we have a damn good quarterback here and the whole theory, most people’s theories are when you have the luxury of being able to start with the ball to start the second half, what you want to do is you want to get your offense and your great quarterback the ball to end the half and then to start the half, right?” Barry said. “That’s why a lot of people defer. That’s the whole reason why they do it. Of course, I was furious. … We settled down and held them to a long field goal, but still we didn’t get the ball back for our offense. I was upset. Matt was upset, too. He has every right to be as the head coach.”

Packers S Darnell Savage (shoulder) said sustained his injury in Week 1 after his interception: “I just banged it up a little bit, you know.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) will game a game-time decision for Week 3: “We’ll see on Sunday.” (Doug Kyed)

Zimmer said Cook is "doing much better" on Friday is confident that the running back can play on Sunday without practicing throughout the week: "If you're asking about Dalvin, I think Dalvin can." (Courtney Cronin)

Vikings LB Anthony Barr (knee) has been ruled out from Sunday’s game. (Andrew Krammer)

(knee) has been ruled out from Sunday’s game. (Andrew Krammer) According to Courtney Cronin, Vikings DE Everson Griffen has cleared the league’s concussion protocol.

has cleared the league’s concussion protocol. Zimmer said rookie OT Christian Darrisaw (groin) is still working his way back and they will examine him in practice next week: “It’s a process. Took some team reps this week got about 3 reps a period Next week we’ll get him going a little bit more and we’ll see where he’s at.” (Chris Tomasson)