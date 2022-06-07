NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Adam Thielen

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he isn’t close to determining who will call their offensive plays in 2022 — him or OC Ben Johnson.

“To be honest with you, I think it’ll be hard to make that decision until the season’s almost here. And I’m just going to let it go as it goes,” Campbell said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I want to be able to coach the team right now and let him handle the offense — that way I can keep an eye on our players and what we’re doing on offense, defense, and special teams. And so, that’s what I’m trying to focus on right now and we’ll just kind of take it as it comes.”

Campbell added that he wants to see how Johnson runs things but plans on observing the offense and making judgments as things go.

“I just want to take it as it comes and see how he goes with it. And see how he handles running the offense, doing what I need to have done on my end and kind of my viewpoint, and see how the quarterbacks are — and just everything. And go from there,” Campbell said. “I think you guys know this, I’m a gut guy, so I’m going to trust my gut to make that decision when the time’s right.”

Packers

Packers team president Mark Murphy said the team doesn’t believe that CB Jaire Alexander‘s shoulder injury will present a long-term issue for the team: “With regard to the injury, our doctors have cleared him to play and don’t think it will affect him going forward. A shoulder injury is typically not one that will affect a cornerback’s play long-term,” Murphy said. (Packers Wire)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur noted that everyone who is signed was at practice aside from WR Allen Lazard, who has not signed his RFA tender. (Bill Huber)

Vikings

Vikings WR Adam Thielen feels good ahead of his ninth season with the same franchise and spoke about his healed ankle injury and new HC Kevin O’Connell.

“I feel fresh, I feel energetic, I think the culture that’s been created here is just a breath of fresh air,” Thielen said, via Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul. “It just makes it exciting to be here and work.”

“When you hear about the news [O’Connell being named head coach], you kind of look back at the track record and you look back at what [the Rams] did, and you’re excited, right?” Thielen continued. “But then you get in here, you start learning the system and you start getting on the field — really, when you get on the field and you start running through stuff, you’re like man, this is fun. This is exciting. When I talk about a breath of fresh air and kind of rejuvenation, it’s because when you get out here, it’s like stuff makes sense and it’s exciting.”

Thielen added he’s feeling healthy after battling an ankle injury last season.

“[The ankle] is great, it feels good to be out here and feeling young again, and fresh, and not having to worry about my ankle,” Thielen said. “To not be out there, it’s tough. … I’m not taking my reps out here for granted, because who knows when I’ll be done and won’t be able to play this game anymore.”