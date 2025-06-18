NFC Notes: Luke McCaffrey, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey said it’s going to be nice to be able to get a full offseason under him without having to worry about learning a new offense.

“There’s a lot that goes into your rookie year, on and off the field, just moving, getting used to everything and getting in the flow,” McCaffrey said, via the team’s website. “It’s nice this year just to not have to ask about everything … You kind of know what to prepare for and what to look for.”

Commanders WR coach Bobby Engram outlined what he hopes to see from McCaffrey this off-season in order to take the next step forward in his development.

“Just continued growth as a receiver,” Engram said. “Route running, run after the catch, contested catches, really everything. But I thought Luke did a great job of just staying the course last year. I think naturally the biggest jump will be between year one and year two. And I really like the speed and the way he’s attacking football out there right now. He’s made some really tough catches.” Cowboys Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer is in LB Micah Parsons‘ corner as he negotiates a contract extension with the team. “I know this is weird for everybody, but look, you’re handling everything the right way bro,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “This thing is going to get worked out.” Parsons said he plans on attending training camp even if he doesn’t have a new deal in place. “I’ll still be around,” he said. “For me, I’ve still gotta learn a playbook and I’m not so much of an iPad person where I can just keep learning. I’ve gotta walk through it. Maybe it’s so much I might not be on the field part of it, but I’ll be there learning, so that way I’m at least getting prepared to be ready for Week 1.” Giants Giants OC Mike Kafka said he’s open to calling plays and whatever else that HC Brian Daboll asks him to do. “I would say right now, whatever Dabs needs me to do, that is what I’m going to do. If he needs me to call plays, if he needs me to communicate with the quarterback, if he needs me to do certain things. I am going to do whatever he asks me to do,” he said, via Giants Wire. “So that’s kind of the first thing I would say.