NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, Mekhi Becton, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb responded to former WR Cole Beasley suggesting Lamb should change his workout routine: “I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band. Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just chill.”

Eagles

Eagles OL Mekhi Becton is going through a big change in his career after signing with Philadelphia following his time with the Jets, including playing a new position this offseason. In the end, Becton is feeling “happier” since arriving at the Eagles.

“I feel happier for sure,” Becton said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “I’m happier here, having a great time here. Everybody is like a big family here.”

Becton is able to lean on teammates like OTs Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, while he’s also excited about their offensive weapons in Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.

“I got Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata in the same room. Those are two guys I look up to. They’re great players. I’ve got Coach Stout,” Becton said. “Then we’ve got a great team here with Jalen Hurts, Saquon [Barkley], A.J. [Brown], just seeing all the firepower on this team, it just made sense.”

Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland has been impressed by Becton’s intelligence and willingness to play different positions.

“I’m really impressed with his football IQ, his intelligence, his versatility,” Stoutland said. “I didn’t realize he was able to play other positions. That in itself, just to have that swing value, and the willingness to want to do it — he’s a fun guy to coach. He loves football.”

Giants One of the storylines in the current season of HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the Giants is how they settled on first-round WR Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the draft, including getting comfortable with his big personality. The documentary showed Giants area scout Scott Hamel saying Nabers has a “chip on his shoulder” and is someone who always wants to be the target of passes. “Highly passionate, highly competitive kid,” Hamel said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “Loves football. He will train hard. Plays with a big-time chip on his shoulder. He’s a guy that always wanted the most targets. You’ll hear about it if he’s not getting his targets. We need to get around this kid and see if we can work with him because there is a lot to the personality.”