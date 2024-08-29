NFC Notes: Malik Willis, AJ Dillon, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes reflected on how far the team has come as he gears up for his fourth season in charge in Detroit. There were some lean years and Holmes says he used to have to pitch hard to get players to come to the Lions. Now the shoe is on the other foot and agents are trying hard to get their players in Detroit.

“In the past, I would say for the first two years, we had to do a lot of selling and convincing, constantly, just to try to get guys here,” Holmes said via SB Nation’s Jeremy Reisman.

“It does feel good, it makes you feel good that we’ve done something,” Holmes added. “We’ve accomplished some things that these agents want to send their players here.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said although QB Malik Willis had an up-and-down training camp, the team believes he has progressed and is impressed with his growing ability to play from the pocket. (Tom Silverstein)

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said although QB Malik Willis had an up-and-down training camp, the team believes he has progressed and is impressed with his growing ability to play from the pocket. (Tom Silverstein)

Gutekunst on the decision to place RB AJ Dillon on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury: "We're obviously very cautious with heads, necks and hearts. … We weren't comfortable with (the injury) at the moment. He won't be with us this year. I wish him the best. Hopefully, in a short time, he'll get some good news." (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the team wouldn't hesitate to use QB Sean Clifford as the backup quarterback if Willis isn't ready. (Silverstein)

LaFleur had big plans for Dillon to participate in two-back sets alongside RB Josh Jacobs: "It's really discouraging because we had a pretty clear vision for what he was going to do. It wasn't just as a runner. The versatility was what I was most excited about, in regards to doing a lot of things." (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

The Vikings were already faced with a challenge heading into camp after losing QB Kirk Cousins in free agency, and that situation worsened when first-round QB J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell understands that maintaining a calm demeanor through adversity is what makes a good leader.

“Anybody can do that when things are good and things are easy or you’re not experiencing adversity,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I believe leadership is showing those things that you say you’re about, authentically and real.

“I learned a long time ago that there’s no sense feeling sorry for yourself, for your circumstances. There’s a place to be there for your team on a 24-7, 365-day basis, but never without projecting hope and genuine excitement.”

The Vikings restructured the contract of S Josh Metellus, adding incentives and 2026 to 2028 voidable years with renegotiation.

, adding incentives and 2026 to 2028 voidable years with renegotiation. The contract includes $7.135 million guaranteed, $6.135 million fully guaranteed, salaries of $1.125 million for 2024, $3.675 million for 2025; $1.5 million likely to be earned as an incentive for 2024, incentives of $500,000 not likely to be earned in 2024, $3 million as an unlikely to be earned incentive in 2025, an annual $50,000 workout bonus, and $50,000 per game active roster bonus annually. (Aaron Wilson)