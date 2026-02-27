NFC Notes: Marist Liufau, Tanner McKee, Sean Mannion, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

The Cowboys are moving to a 3-4 base defense under new DC Christian Parker, and HC Brian Schottenheimer announced LB Marist Liufau will move to OLB in the new scheme. Schottenheimer explained Liufau’s traits that suit him well for the change and said they will get his weight up to better prepare him.

“Marist Liufau, we’re gonna move him to outside linebacker,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s official website. “That kind of fits his strengths, right? He’s got length, he’s got long arms and he’s really good at disrupting the ball.”

“[We feel he’ll be] good. He doesn’t have the great twitch, but he’s got the strength to knock guys back. And, again, the length is what just jumps off the film. He’s excited about it. We’ve talked to Marist about it. He was excited. He can eat a little bit more to get his weight back up a little bit.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Tanner McKee emerged as a possible trade candidate after impressing during a preseason game in 2024. When asked if they’d consider dealing McKee, Roseman said quarterback has always been a “priority” position but would listen to offers.

“I can’t speak to what everyone else thinks of our players,” Roseman said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “I know what we think of our players. That’s always been a position that we’ve put a great deal of priority on — to have a backup quarterback that we have a lot of confidence in. And we have a lot of confidence in him. Again, I go back to how we started this conversation about like, my job is to listen to anything about anyone. Whether I pull the trigger is a totally different story.”

The Eagles hired Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator following his time as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach. Although HC Nick Sirianni said he initially wanted a candidate with previous experience as a playcaller, that eventually changed after interviewing Mannion.

“I went into it … like I’d like for somebody to have some of the experience that’s done this,” Sirianni said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Obviously, Sean has not had experience calling the plays. That, to me, was [secondary]. Like, we got into it and that kind of changed. I’m like, ‘No, this is the best guy for the job.’”

Sirianni explained that Mannion was able to detail his vision and have conviction about what he wanted to install.

“What I was really looking for was the detail in which everything was explained to me, because the detail is so critical, conviction on what they believed and why they believed in it, and the vision and conviction of that how they went about,” Sirianni said. “Like, OK, you haven’t called plays, but how do you go about thinking about calling plays in this particular area, like the vision for the offense, the vision and the conviction for how you would call it?”

Roseman said he talked to people around the league about Mannion before bringing him in for an interview.

“As you talk to people around the league, and they described him and his future, it became somebody that we really felt like we needed to talk to,” Roseman said. “It’s just his name kept coming up as we were doing things and as we were talking about the way that we were kind of moving from an offensive perspective.”