NFC Notes: Marshawn Kneeland, Jaelan Phillips, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reflected on the tragic death of 24-year-old DE Marshawn Kneeland, saying:

“I think we all have unfettered feelings about the people we love, people we work with, and this is just a time when you acknowledge that there’s no answers,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It makes you want to live life to the fullest. It makes you want to look for the very best in what we have for each other. And in some way make sense out of these times in terms of what they can mean from helping those that are here on Earth right now. All of those things are very natural, come to mind, but his death is such a national awareness thing that it takes on some of that light when we think about how we go forward.”

Jones understands that it will be difficult for the team to move on from Kneeland’s passing.

“From the standpoint of the team and going back to work, there’s no doubt in my mind they will do so in memory of what he’s all about,” Jones said. “He was very unique in his zest for life, and he was very unique for his passion for the game. Of course, the saddest thing for someone like me is the fact that he’s only 24 years old. You think about all of the time that we’re going to miss him and he’s going to be missed by the people around him. He was just getting started.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there are some league executives who think Cowboys WR George Pickens ‘ lack of consistency might work against him in free agency, but he’s overall too talented and plays too important a position, setting him up well as a pending free agent in 2026.

Fowler points out that the franchise tag seems like a strong option for Dallas to retain Pickens, with a tag likely coming in around $29 million. Pickens was recently fined $17,389 for taunting.

Eagles

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Eagles OLB Jaelan Phillips was once viewed as a borderline top-10 edge rusher before injuries derailed his career. The early returns in Philadelphia are promising, and Phillips could set himself up for a big deal, either from another team or from the Eagles.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is tired of answering questions about WR A.J. Brown: "I'm close to being done answering questions about this. He's working hard, he is a big part of this game plan, and he'll be a big part of the game plan going forward. He's working like crazy when he's here. I'm excited to have him." (Zach Berman)

Giants

Dan Duggan predicts that Colts DC Lou Anarumo will be the next head coach of the Giants, with interim HC Mike Kafka returning to his role as offensive coordinator.

Duggan adds that other candidates include Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman and former Cowboys and Packers HC Mike McCarthy.

and former Cowboys and Packers HC . Kafka said that the decision to start veteran QB Jameis Winston this week instead of Russell Wilson was his call and his alone. (Jordan Raanan)