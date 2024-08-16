NFC Notes: Martavis Bryant, Devin Singletary, Commanders, Giants

Martavis Bryant

After signing WR Martavis Bryant to a contract, Commanders HC Dan Quinn spoke on their process of finding the best combinations at slot and outside receiver. Quinn also specifically talked about how WR Dynami Brown could play a role in the offense.

“I think we’re right in the middle of that competition at receiver,” Quinn said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “Trying to find out slot and inside and outside, so moving guys into different locations. That’s a big piece of it, and you’ll see more of that this week as well with (Dotson) and with some of the other receivers. We’re really digging into that group and it’s a really competitive group to push it, so you’ll see more of that same with his reps increased again this week.”

“You’ve seen some big plays from Dyami through this training camp. There’s actually some in the spring that got my attention to say, ‘OK, what’s there?’ His ability to get on top of people and stay. He’s got size, he’s got length, so there’s actually a good play in the one-on-ones that transferred into the game. … I was excited for him to make a big play like that (in the game).”

Commanders

Giants

The Giants signed veteran RB Devin Singletary this offseason after RB Saquon Barkley fell out of their price range. Singletary has enjoyed HC Brian Daboll’s offense and described his love for pass protection.

“It’s fun to be back in this offense,” Singletary said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I feel like I’m gelling with the guys good.”

“Man, you can do everything. You can catch the ball out of the backfield. They’re going to hand you the ball off, obviously. You’ve got to be able to pass pro, but for me, pass pro is fun. I miss playing defense, so that’s the way of me to get that feeling to be able to hit somebody. But that’s the way it’s fun for a running back.”