NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams is yet to report to practice this offseason as he’s looking for a change to his contract. San Francisco GM John Lynch has faith that they will resolve the situation soon while praising their star offensive line anchor.

“The Trent situation, things come up, and this has come up,” Lynch said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Trent’s a fantastic player, he’s a tremendous leader on this team. I will never fall short on my praise of Trent and what he’s meant to this place. It was a great day when I got that call from [then-Washington coach Ron] Rivera saying they would do that trade, and he’s been incredible since he’s been here. We value Trent, we love Trent, we want Trent here, and I’m hopeful that can happen soon.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson said that he knows teams will have to focus on where first-round WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. is at on the field at all times.

“Obviously, you don’t go fourth overall, first receiver, if you don’t have elite traits, elite tangible qualities with size, speed, ball skills,” Wilson said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Like, he’s got all of that. So, I’m sure Week 1 or throughout the course of the season, they’re definitely going to be conscious of where he is.”

Harrison admitted that there is still a steep learning curve as he adjusts to life in the pros.

“I think the players react a lot quicker and this game’s a little bit smarter than at the college level,” Harrison said. “I will say, seeing [safety] Budda [Baker] fly across the field is a little different than what I’m used to, just how he goes out there and makes plays, but it’s been a joy to watch defense and offense battle back and forth.”

Cowboys WR coach Drew Terrell added that while Harrison has a ways to go to reach his potential, he’s well beyond where rookies typically enter the league at.

“Obviously, he’s more advanced in that he’s almost been groomed to do this since a young age,” Terrell said. “Since the first conversation I ever had with him in predraft process, he’s been a pro. He knows what the expectation is. He’s very hard on himself and knows what to expect of himself. Obviously, for a rookie, getting accustomed to a new environment, the speed of the game, the detail with which we train and all those things is, it’s an adjustment for any rookie. But, he’s as well prepared as anybody we’ve had coming in the two years we’ve been here. He’s an advanced guy for even a rookie.”

Howard Balzer reports Cardinals WR Zay Jones did not appeal his five-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said trading LB Ernest Jones was in the best interest of the team.

“Football decision, what we felt was best for the football team,” McVay said, via PFT. “Amazing guy. He was great for us for a few years, but we felt that this was best for our football team.”