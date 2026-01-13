NFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Tyler Shough, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the hiring process of President Matt Ryan was “pretty rigorous.” (Josh Kendall)

Per Blank, Ryan has led all of the team's coaching interviews thus far. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Blank also said they will have a few more head coaching interviews, but not any GM interviews yet. (Ledbetter)

Ryan’s message to Falcons’ fans upon his return: “My mission since I was drafted has never change. To do whatever I can to win championships… There is also a sense of unfinished business.” ( Tori McElhaney )

Tori McElhaney Blank revealed Ryan will let the new head coach pick the staff and GM, and the GM will do his job in the traditional way: “Matt did not sign up to do their job.” (Jonathan Jones)

Ryan elaborated on his role: “The final decisions that I am going to have to make is who we hire, but we are empowering (the HC and GM) to go out there and do their job and I have expressed that in the interviews that we have had.” (Kendall)

He continued: “I’m not doing the scouting. I’m not running those meetings. The general manager role is going to be exactly the same as it has been before.” (Kendall)

Ryan talked about where he stands with QB Michael Penix Jr.: “I’m not hired to come in and be the quarterback coach. But I love Mike and have gotten to know him over the last couple of years in Atlanta.” (Marc Raimondi)

Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, former Ravens HC John Harbaugh spoke for "considerable length" with members of Atlanta's brass. While there are no real guidelines to make an interview official, the Falcons feel they conducted one on Monday.

Saints QB coach Scott Tolzien said that he’s proud of how the offensive group performed and is encouraged by rookie QB Tyler Shough‘s development.

“I couldn’t have been more proud of how our guys, they were so consistent. That’s the word that’s coming to mind for me in their approach. That was their work ethic, their coachability. Heck, even after we went through a change, like, nothing got awkward in our room,” Tolzien said, via Saints Wire. “I’m really proud of how the guys handled the ups and downs of the year as a young group and yeah, we were an inexperienced group. That’s a fact. And yet I’m pleased their consistency performance-wise and just in their preparation most importantly. I mean, we had a couple trades there mid-season and lost a few guys to injury and none of that phased him. It was a mark of, even though he’s a rookie, you know, just a mark of a mature player and person.”