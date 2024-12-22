NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, A.J. Brown, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels winning a big game against the Eagles: “When it’s thin ice and a play needs to be made, that’s what you live for.” (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer said he and LB Micah Parsons have developed a great relationship this year and the two bounce different ideas off of each other on how to improve. Zimmer discussed how their relationship has grown.

“A lot of different ways,” Zimmer said, via The Athletic. “Not just football. It’s the things we talk about. We went to dinner one night over here (by The Star) just me and him. Just talking about life and his background and my background, things like that. He’s very smart. He’ll come up to me, and he’ll say, ‘This would be a good thing to do.’ (A play) where he can get a free shot somewhere.”

Dallas has been bit by the injury bug pretty hard this year. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy discussed how the team bringing in undrafted free agents that are meaningful contributors shaped roster construction this year.

“I think it reflects on the fact that we’ve been kicking ass in the eighth round,” McCarthy joked. “It’s part of our draft-and-develop program. I’m just proud of those guys. I think it’s all an example of it’s not where you started, you just keep working and your opportunity comes. I think they have clearly taken advantage of it. I think that’s awesome

Eagles

The Eagles had some controversy in the media after WR A.J. Brown said their passing game could improve following their Week 14 win over Carolina. Brown has no issue being the guy to hold everyone in the locker room accountable regardless of how he looks to the public.

“I’m OK with being whatever bad guy I have to be for the city, the town, whatever the case may be, to hold everybody accountable, be accountable, and to get better. If I’m that guy I will be that guy, gladly,” Brown said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni came to the support of his star wideout and raved about him as a leader and a player.

“A.J. is one of the best people we have on this team. Just know he deeply cares about being a great football player. I know he deeply cares about his teammates. And I get to see that on a daily basis,” Sirianni said.

“A.J. has been phenomenal since the day he stepped foot onto this team. Man, I think the way he’s played elevates everybody. The way he plays football elevates everybody.”