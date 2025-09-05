NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott refused to say whether or not the team is better off after trading LB Micah Parsons, but said that he’s happy a resolution has been reached to the saga.

“I’m not going to say we’re better. We’ve got to go out there and prove it. We had to prove it even if he was on this team, so I’m not going to say that by any means,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “But I know what adding a guy like Kenny Clark, adding a true leader, a real man that’s going to only elevate this team, who’s been a Pro Bowl player and is excited about being here [means]. “I know our focus right now is Philly. I think that’s everybody’s focus in that locker room. I don’t think anybody’s hung up on [the Parsons trade]. As I’ve said, there’s enough news and enough media about it. I think as much as anything it’s good that a solution happened. Obviously, Micah got paid. He got paid very well and great for him and his family. And we’ll see him here in about a month.”

Prescott added that the trade hasn’t sent a shockwave throughout the locker room.

“From what I got from the feel of the locker room, I don’t think there was needed a talk, or lifting guys up over the divorce, or feeling down about themselves, or about the situation,” Prescott said. “It’s a business and I think a lot of guys in that locker room know that, have thought that to some extent or not. I just think that was just another realization of it, of this is a business. Hell, if anything I hope it was a wake-up call to some of the guys, right? This is for our life, and every day you come in here and you approach it like it is for your life. We’re blessed to play a game for a living.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys enter the season with some new dynamics following the trade of star edge rusher Micah Parsons. Despite the move, veteran DE Dante Fowler thinks their pass rush will be fine with Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland and second-rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku.

“Sam has been out for a year, so he’s fresh, he’s ready to go,” Fowler said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Donovan is coming of a (16 1/2) sack season in college, and it translated to the NFL very well. Marshawn, he got his feet wet very early, playing as a rookie. People don’t know how big of an advantage that is to go out there as a rookie and be able to play in the trenches as a pro. That’s very tough. Once you get that on your belt and you get your feet wet, you’ll be ready to go.”

Fowler added that DE James Houston is another capable edge rusher for them.

“Donovan, he just naturally pass rushes. He can wake up out of bed and rush. Just like how James Houston can. I like the way he rushes. I like our edge rushers. … I think the combination (of the new coaches) and the hungriness of the guys in the room, we’ll be ready to go.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said LT Andrew Thomas (foot) did not practice on Thursday, via Pat Leonard.

Daboll added that they planned on resting Thomas after he participated the previous day and didn't rule him out for Week 1, via Charlotte Carroll.