NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer doesn’t think the ongoing situation involving DE Micah Parsons will be a distraction for the team leading up to the season.

“I don’t think so,” Schottenheimer said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think, you know, look, our guys are focused on what we’re trying to build. They’re focused on what we’re trying to build on the field and [in] the meeting rooms. . . . I mean, you know, look, it’s going to be talked about, we’ve talked about it anytime you’re sitting in this chair with this organization, there’s gonna be things that are hot topics amongst the masses, but our guys have a very singular focus and that’s getting better, and getting ready to have a hell of a practice today.”

Schottenheimer was also asked about his communications with the players.

“I talked to Micah,” Schottenheimer said. “I talked to all of our guys, and [had] great conversations. [I’m] not gonna share with you guys what he and I talked about, but again, I’ll just — I know you guys are gonna ask it. I get that. I’m not gonna continue to talk about Micah’s contract situation. A lot of great things going on. I get it. Seriously, you guys have a tough job to do, and you’re gonna get bored with this press conference if we keep asking it, but again, [I] had great conversation with him.”

Cowboys

Dak Prescott reached out to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons following his trade request, sending him a message that said, “F***, man.” Prescott explained it’s a situation that is “frustrating for everybody involved.”

“He knows what that means,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “It wasn’t f*** you, Micah, or f*** them. It’s more of a f*** — this is frustrating for everybody involved.”

Prescott has been through two contract negotiations with Dallas, so he understands what it means to support Parsons through this process.

“Not many people, especially here, have been in that position,” Prescott said. “So I know what that means just to support him.”

Parsons is attending training camp as a non-participant as his situation plays out. Prescott didn’t miss practice as his negotiations took place with the Cowboys, but points out that Parsons plays a more physically demanding position.

“A big part of it is, I wear a red jersey,” Prescott said. “I’m going to be protected unless something freakish happens. And if something freakish happens, then that could have happened walking to the car as well. So as far as Micah, the guy plays a completely different position where guys are getting tripped up, tumbled all the time. As far as business, you just can’t do that. You can’t put yourself out there at risk when you’ve got this much ahead of you and getting hurt could lessen not only that number, but diminish, I guess you could say, your value to people.”

Giants

Giants OL Greg Van Roten believes that OL Evan Neal‘s move inside will help benefit his career overall.

“It’s not easy to move inside, especially at this level,” Van Roten said, via NY Post. “I’m sure he’s been humbled. This is not, I’m sure, what he thought his career was going to be at this point. But sometimes it takes a while for guys to get going in the NFL. I think he is taking it in stride, and he could have a bright future if he keeps embracing it, working and trying to figure it out.”

Van Roten added that Neal has natural gifts that could make him a great guard; they’re now focused on refining his technique.

“I’ve played guard for a while so I can give him pointers on what’s helped me,” Van Roten said. “Obviously, we have different body types. I would be considered more of a technician inside because I’m not blessed with his strength, size and all that. He has tools that I don’t have that we’re just trying to get him to unlock.”

Van Roten has been focused primarily on guard, even though there have been rumblings of him challenging C John Michael Schmitz for the starting center job.

“That’s kind of the value that I bring to a team – my position flexibility,” Van Roten said. “In the offseason, my preparation doesn’t change too much from year to year. If I finish the season healthy, if it aint broke, don’t fix it. I’m always snapping the ball and staying ready. Hopefully, I don’t need to be in there if I don’t have to be in there.”