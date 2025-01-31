NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said it’s too soon in the offseason for the team to discuss an extension for LB Micah Parsons.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever underestimated Micah’s value in terms of what he can bring,” Jones said, via Yahoo Sports. “From the day he walked in the door, he’s been one of those [guys who] when he’s rolling, it’s a problem for the other guys and they got to find him. They got to figure out how they’re gonna go at him. I don’t want to get into the details [of] early, late, when all that comes. Too early for any of that, but obviously Micah is an important part of what we’re about.”

Jones talked about how new DC Matt Eberflus was hired partially because of his vision of maximizing Parsons’ talents.

“Everybody’s had their own idea of versatility with [Parsons] and moving him around because he’s such a game-wrecker when he’s rolling,” Jones said. “Getting him into situations where he can have matchups that are favorable [when] everybody’s gonna be trying to double, triple. I mean we’ve seen it all with him and even as many as three guys on him. So if you can move him around and then not know for sure where he’s gonna be, then it can be advantageous for everybody on the defense. We’re confident [Eberflus] is going to utilize him and get the most out of him.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott made it a point to attend new HC Brian Schottenheimer‘s introductory press conference. He explained his desire to show his public support for Shottenheimer and feels he’s been a “consistent” coach at the organization since joining in 2022.

“To support Shotty,” Prescott said, via Mickey Spagnola of the team’s site. “I mean, Shotty means a lot to me. He’s been a consistent man, and I think that’s a part of why he’s gotten this job in his time being here. So somebody that shows you the character that is consistent with what they do, that is supportive to me. Anything that has happened to me these three years on the field or off the field, I got a message or check-in on that.”

Prescott points out that both his and Schottenheimer’s contracts run through the next four years.

“Yeah, just wanted to go support him. One, proud of him, proud of taking advantage of this opportunity, and two, I know the approach he’s going to have. I wanted to show him, hey, I’m going to be here with you and for you. Not only, what, he signs for four years? I got four years left on my contract. He’s tied directly to my future, so let’s go be the best that we can in these four years.”

Prescott mentioned that “continuity” was a part of the discussion in promoting Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator.

“Not only to me, continuity was discussed. I mean, Jerry alluded to it, Stephen alluded to it,” Prescott said. “The simple conversation I had with Jerry, post the decision of Mike walking, was simply that, the continuity. They wanted to keep continuity. Obviously had a lot of success with this group, with these men, and knew this was important to me. And Schotty has been a huge factor in that, setting up the game plan, creating the game plan. If you wanted to find continuity in place, look no further than Schotty.”

Giants

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders was asked about the Giants by reporters, saying that he has developed a great relationship with the team so far after the two sides met at the Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

Sanders was not participating in the game, but rather using it as an opportunity to meet with NFL teams ahead of the draft.

“It was very exciting, and we have a great relationship,” Sanders said of his meeting with the Giants, via GiantsWire.com. “They definitely showed up plenty of times even to practice. Just seeing the logos and seeing the scouts, it’s very exciting. I just know I’m going to change a franchise and be happy to be the leader of a team.”