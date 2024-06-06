NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Daniel Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When asked about Cowboys LB Micah Parsons missing OTAs, HC Mike McCarthy responded every player has responsibilities to continue developing regardless of whether they are at practice.

“At the end of the day, everybody has a responsibility,” McCarthy said, via Nick Harris of the team’s site. “It’s our jobs. Obviously, we have this period of time to have football activity that’s regulated. I wouldn’t say fortunately, but 98-percent of our football team has been here. We’ve accomplished a lot. Everybody has a responsibility whether they’re here or not here to get what they need, because when we get to Oxnard that is our one opportunity for real football.”

McCarthy thinks Parsons absence from OTAs is a missed opportunity to instill his leadership around the defense.

“I think any time that you have a chance to be together, it’s an opportunity to improve,” McCarthy said. “Whether it’s in the mental realm, the physical realm and the emotional connection and so forth. It’s a long year. Training camp is really the heightened focus for all of that, but it’s definitely an opportunity that’s been missed [for Parsons].”

McCarthy said Parsons has remained “engaged” and will be ready to contribute when he reports.

“He’s engaged and he’ll be ready when it’s time,” McCarthy said. “I have confidence in that. That interaction is going on [with Zimmer]. I feel comfortable that he will be ready to go.”

Parsons said he hasn’t really gotten to know new DC Mike Zimmer yet but is looking forward to having a conversation with him: “He’s a very quiet person. All I keep hearing from the coaches is that Zim likes it this way. But I like it this way. I can’t wait to have my true sit down with him. I think it’ll be pretty cool, because obviously old school mindset, old school mentality. He’s had a lot of great players, but he ain’t never had a Micah before. It’ll be fun. And I think it’ll be unique. There’s some things that I gotta get used to too. It’s gonna be a compromising relationship.” (Jon Machota)

yet but is looking forward to having a conversation with him: “He’s a very quiet person. All I keep hearing from the coaches is that Zim likes it this way. But I like it this way. I can’t wait to have my true sit down with him. I think it’ll be pretty cool, because obviously old school mindset, old school mentality. He’s had a lot of great players, but he ain’t never had a Micah before. It’ll be fun. And I think it’ll be unique. There’s some things that I gotta get used to too. It’s gonna be a compromising relationship.” (Jon Machota) Parsons said he’s already “caught up” on their defensive changes given he was meeting up with run game coordinator Paul Guenther : “Defense is defense. I’m pretty much caught up on everything. Paul (Guenther) was meeting up with me, the run game coordinator. …I feel like I was just getting better, getting stronger, getting faster.” (Michael Gehlken)

: “Defense is defense. I’m pretty much caught up on everything. Paul (Guenther) was meeting up with me, the run game coordinator. …I feel like I was just getting better, getting stronger, getting faster.” (Michael Gehlken) As for criticism about missing voluntary workouts, Parsons points out former Rams DT Aaron Donald missed voluntary camp and wound up winning Defensive Player of the Year: “There was a time when Aaron Donald didn’t even go to camp, and he won Defensive Player of the Year, and he led his team to the playoffs. Are we forgetting these times? You’re talking about the best defensive player wasn’t even in camp, and we’re in minicamp, voluntary at that. …I’m just looking at it as time for my body to heal. I’m an undersized rusher who gets banged up every year. So, I’m just letting my body heal. I’m just trying to grow, strengthen and really just get better for the year.” (Gehlken)

missed voluntary camp and wound up winning Defensive Player of the Year: “There was a time when Aaron Donald didn’t even go to camp, and he won Defensive Player of the Year, and he led his team to the playoffs. Are we forgetting these times? You’re talking about the best defensive player wasn’t even in camp, and we’re in minicamp, voluntary at that. …I’m just looking at it as time for my body to heal. I’m an undersized rusher who gets banged up every year. So, I’m just letting my body heal. I’m just trying to grow, strengthen and really just get better for the year.” (Gehlken) Parsons said he’s fine waiting on his next contract and expects to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history: “One day. Time will tell. I can’t really put a timetable on it. All I gotta do is keep getting sacks.” (Machota)

Eagles

Upon the start of OTAs and RB Saquon Barkley‘s first reps at practice with the Eagles, Barkley immediately recognized the number of playmakers on Philadelphia’s offense.

“The biggest thing that struck me is our first 7-on-7 huddle,” Barkley said, via Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “You see A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts. It’s not a bad group to be out there with. And that’s not even including the offensive linemen.”

“There’s a lot of talent. There was a lot of talent before I got here. I feel like I only can add to that.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones says he wasn’t worried about the team scouting quarterback prospects during the draft and they ultimately ended up drafting a wide receiver, meaning Jones is still in line to be the starter even though he is recovering from a torn ACL.

“I wasn’t fired up about it,” Jones said, via SNY. “It’s part of it at this level. What I can do is focus on myself, getting healthy and paying the best football I can play — that I know I’m capable of playing. That’s my job, that’s what I’m gonna do. . . . I’m always motivated. I consider myself a really driven guy and I’m always going to work as I hard as I possibly can. It’s part of it, but I’m fired up we got Malik and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”