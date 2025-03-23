NFC Notes: Michael Gallup, Azeez Ojulari, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup signed with Washington this offseason after announcing his retirement a year ago. Gallup opened up about why he felt he needed to walk away from the game at that time.
“The way I was let go from being in some place for so long and then jumping to a whole other team and not being able to process it,” Gallup said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “I never went through that before. It was fast for me and I wasn’t there yet.”
- Oklahoma State OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Tony Pauline)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly has seven official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Commanders. (James Crepea)
- Colorado DE BJ Green met with the Commanders at the Big 12 pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Cal LB Teddye Buchanan met with the Commanders in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders hired former JBG Smith executive vice president Andy VanHorn as their head of real estate.
Cowboys
- Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon will visit with the Cowboys for their “Dallas Day” local workout. (Clarence Hill)
- Cincinnati OL Luke Kandra and John Williams have private workouts scheduled with the Cowboys. (Tony Pauline)
- Cal CB Marcus Harris met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Giants
- Former Giants DE Azeez Ojulari recently signed a one-year deal with the Eagles. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports New York was offered a fifth-round pick in exchange for Ojulari at the trade deadline in October, but the team elected to keep him given Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured.
- The Giants signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to a one-year deal worth $1.377 million, with $750,000 guaranteed, including a $75,000 signing bonus. His salary is $1.17 million, and he will receive a $67,500 first-game 2025 roster bonus and a $25,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- New Giants WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey‘s agent Jimmy Gould on signing with New York: “Broncos had offered him a one-year deal. More opportunities in New York. Lots of love for Sean (Payton) but very happy for LJ and his future with the Giants.” (Chris Tomasson)
