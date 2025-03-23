NFC Notes: Michael Gallup, Azeez Ojulari, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup signed with Washington this offseason after announcing his retirement a year ago. Gallup opened up about why he felt he needed to walk away from the game at that time.

“The way I was let go from being in some place for so long and then jumping to a whole other team and not being able to process it,” Gallup said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “I never went through that before. It was fast for me and I wasn’t there yet.”