NFC Notes: Michael Penix, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht absolutely loves QB Baker Mayfield. Licht zeroed in on Mayfield as he was figuring out the next phase for Tampa Bay following Tom Brady‘s retirement, and the former No. 1 pick’s firecracker demeanor always appealed to him. Mayfield’s career had hit rock bottom, both on the field and in his personal life with family money conflict, but Licht saw an opportunity.

“A lot of turmoil, with his family and what happened in Cleveland,” Licht said via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “His whole story, really. I think it helped build character. We always knew what his ceiling was — for crying out loud, no one’s won a playoff game there since he did. And personally, I like the swag. I like the attitude.”

The return on investment for the Buccaneers in Mayfield has been exceptional. He galvanized the locker room behind him, and the past three years have included two NFC South titles and some of the most productive seasons of Mayfield’s career. That’s what makes the snag in contract talks between the two sides perplexing. Mayfield loves the Buccaneers, Licht loves Mayfield, and yet a deal remains unfinished with no resolution in sight. Perhaps Mayfield’s injury issues are playing a role, as he was increasingly beat up as the team faltered last season.

“He would have to be dead not to play,” Licht said. “Sometimes that’s not a good thing.”

Mayfield has made his living as a football player by taking things personally — something he admitted to Keefer might have cost him in Cleveland when things started to go south. Still, he told the Bucs he wasn’t going to negotiate if he didn’t have a deal before camp, and he publicly aired his frustration that the team didn’t meet his deadline. Licht didn’t expect to be part of the chip on Mayfield’s shoulder but he and others close to Mayfield have acknowledged the quarterback is at his best when he feels doubted.

“Sometimes you have to back yourself into a corner and fight your way out,” Mayfield said.

Falcons

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe says Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. and his camp were transparent with the Falcons that they didn’t want to rush his injury timeline in order to play Week 1, especially considering Penix’s extensive injury history.

and his camp were transparent with the Falcons that they didn’t want to rush his injury timeline in order to play Week 1, especially considering Penix’s extensive injury history. Wolfe added that Penix didn’t view this summer through the lens of needing to compete for his job; instead, his focus has been on getting healthy so he can play loose.

On Monday, after it was announced Penix would be a scratch for Week 1, he told reporters he wants to get stronger so he feels like he can “give 100 percent to the team.” (Tori McElhaney)

He added he does feel “really close.”

Panthers

Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks was working to the side of practice again on Monday after missing practice last week with “soreness.” The Athletic’s Joe Person says Carolina was very optimistic Brooks would play Week 1 last week, and he doesn’t think that has changed. The official injury report comes out on Wednesday.

was working to the side of practice again on Monday after missing practice last week with “soreness.” The Athletic’s Joe Person says Carolina was very optimistic Brooks would play Week 1 last week, and he doesn’t think that has changed. The official injury report comes out on Wednesday. Panthers HC Dave Canales said learning the playbook has been “smooth” for TE Darren Waller, and the veteran looks “big and fast” going into Week 1. (Mike Kaye)