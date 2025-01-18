NFC Notes: Mickey Loomis, Jameson Williams, Buccaneers, Lions, Saints

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay had big contributions from rookies on the roster like first-round C Graham Barton, second-round OLB Chris Braswell, third-round WR Jalen McMillan, and fourth-round RB Bucky Irving. Bowles wants to see each player come back to their offseason program in shape and ready to contribute.

“It helps only if they help themselves get better,” said Bowles via Scott Smith of the team’s site. “The concentration part – them working out in the offseason, coming back in shape, and being prepared will help us a great deal next year.”

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams is happy about hitting his first 1,000-yard season, but he’s still focused on the team reaching their ultimate goal.

“It meant a lot,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Shout out to my coaches for forcing that on me. I appreciate them a lot for that. It was huge to me and my peoples and my goals. But I’m past that, you know. We got three games left I’m trying to focus up on trying to get something on the fingers.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that Williams has grown as an individual and said that he’s become a great teammate since arriving in Detroit.

“I love that kid,” he said of Williams. “Because he has had to endure a lot and look some of it is his own doing. He knows that. It took him a minute to buy in to what we were doing. He can be a little hardheaded. It’s also why you love him. It’s why I love him What is the best thing he’s done? When he finally dropped the armor and endeared himself to his teammates. He became part of the team. That took place toward the end of last year. You could start to feel it and it’s only gotten better and better and better. I love where he’s at. I’m proud of him. He’s part of the herd now.”

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said the team wanted to re-sign LB Zack Baun but didn’t have a path to give him playing time, which caused him to walk and end up in Philadelphia.

“We tried to sign Zack Baun but he was looking for opportunity to get more playing time. Under the last system that wasn’t going to be as likely,” Loomis said, via Saints Wire.

Loomis said the team is happy about drafting talented players such as Baun and Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson, but acknowledged that them finding more success elsewhere wasn’t a part of their plan.

“I’m excited that we drafted (Baun and Hendrickson) and they’ve had success, they were identified as talented players. But obviously it’s not great when they go and have success some place else. That hasn’t happened a lot in our tenure here.”