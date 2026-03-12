NFC Notes: Mike Evans, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- The 49ers landed WR Mike Evans as a free agent, becoming the first team he’s played for following his 12 years with the Buccaneers. Evans said he researched several teams, including the Bills, but the San Francisco was his top choice: “[The 49ers are] one piece away and I feel like I am that piece.” (Nick Wagoner)
- Evans dealt with a concussion and collar bone injury in 2025, and feels like he’s going into next season with something to prove: “Absolutely. I want to show that I’m still who people believe that I am and that’s one of the best to ever do it.” (Wagoner)
Rams
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson has a private meeting with the Rams set up. (Kirk Kenney)
Seahawks
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson is getting significant consideration from the Seahawks and is a candidate for them in the first round. (Tony Pauline)
