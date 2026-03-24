NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Braden Fiske, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was excited about adding WR Mike Evans, giving the team a true first option on the perimeter.

“Mike is a unique dude,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire. “He’s a Hall of Famer. Never had a guy truly like Mike. Had some Hall of Famers, but they’ve all been wired differently. To get a guy with Mike’s length and what he can do down the field, how big of a competitor he is, I just love the guy that we added, and how committed he is to winning. And that’s why I think he chose to come to us.”

Shanahan acknowledged how Evans turned down more money to join the team in San Francisco.

“That says everything about how important football is to him,” Shanahan said. “He thinks football first and wanted to be in what he thought was the best football situation for him. And when you have guys like that, to me, it gives you a chance to do something special.”

Rams

Rams DL Braden Fiske said that the additions of CB Trent McDuffie and CB Jaylen Watson will help allow the pass rush more time to get after the quarterback.

“I’m all about it. That sounds like a little bit more time to get to the quarterback,” Fiske said, via Rams Wire. “Any time you can add good players to your defense, your team in general, I think it’s awesome. It’s just a step closer to where we’re trying to get to. Trent and Jaylen, and then bringing back Kam Curl, I think that was an unbelievable move, too. Just because of the force he is on our defense and what he brings to our defensive mentality as a whole. And Q Lake. I mean, everybody. Kam Kinchens is back there, bringing back E-Man (Emmanuel Forbes Jr.). I love it. I can’t wait to get after it this year. There’s so much potential with this team. It’s going to be unbelievable.”

Rams LB Grant Stuard‘s two-year deal carries a base value of $4.45 million and a max value of $5.05 million. He received a $300,000 signing bonus, $3.5 million guaranteed, and salaries of $1.5 million in 2026 and $2 million in 2027. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider said that RB Emanuel Wilson is a powerful runner who can help replace some of the downhill running style left behind by RB Kenneth Walker.

“Our pro staff did a great job evaluating, identifying Emanuel and just saying, here’s this 230-pound guy with great feet,” Schneider said, via ESPN. “You sign a one-year deal like that, it’s kind of like, come on in, come be part of our culture, come prove it, see what you can do and compete with the group. He gives us a little bit something different. He’s a heavy runner, and [we’re] excited about him.”

Schneider expressed optimism about RB Zach Charbonnet’s recovery, but there is a chance he isn’t ready until midway through next season.

“If it was up to Charbs, he probably would have just braced it up and played the last two games,” Schneider said. “Again, he’s a true pro. He’s so strong and his work ethic is outstanding. … The surgery went very well and the outlook is good. I’m sure he’s going to attack his rehab like he always does.”

Schneider said that RB George Holani is very much part of the team’s rotation and said that he overperformed his role.

“The one thing that got overlooked in those last two games — and I was talking to Mike Macdonald about this — George, he was awesome in the NFC title game and Super Bowl,” Schneider said. “Every time he goes in the game he just performs.”

Kennesaw State RB Coleman Bennett will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler) Georgia CB Daylen Everette has a 30 visit scheduled with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)