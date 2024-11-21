NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Darren Rizzi, Buccaneers, Saints, Panthers

Buccaneers

Jordan Schultz reports Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring) practiced on Wednesday and plans to play in Week 12 against the Giants.

The Athletic’s Joseph Person notes Panthers OL Cade Mays practiced with the first team at center on Wednesday and will start Week 12 against the Chiefs ahead of OL Brady Christensen .

practiced with the first team at center on Wednesday and will start Week 12 against the Chiefs ahead of OL . Christensen had been starting at center until an injury to LT Ikem Ekwonu necessitated him kicking out to tackle. Mays replaced him at the pivot and has played well, and now Ekwonu is healthy.

necessitated him kicking out to tackle. Mays replaced him at the pivot and has played well, and now Ekwonu is healthy. Panthers HC Dave Canales said he has “high hopes” for second-round RB Jonathon Brooks playing in Week 12, via Person.

said he has “high hopes” for second-round RB playing in Week 12, via Person. Panthers RB Miles Sanders said he “severely” sprained his left ankle and considers himself “week-to-week.” (Person)

The Saints have won each of their first two games since interim HC Darren Rizzi took over including a 35-14 win over the Browns in Week 11. New Orleans QB Derek Carr compared it to when former interim HC Rich Bisaccia took over for Carr’s team on the Raiders and how the locker room has rallied around Rizzi.

“I’ve been through this a couple times,” Carr said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “When it goes well, the guy who comes in, no matter what was happening before, you just have to do something different. There has to be a different feeling. The building has to feel different. You have to put your spin on it.”

“He really reminds me of that year I had with Rich. Everything was going great before that one with Gru and all that. He came in, put his spin on it and made it feel different so guys could feel something different. That’s what Riz has done. He’s done a really good job of just grabbing the attention of everybody. Real player’s coach. Has our back on everything, the schedule. He listens to us. It’s been really impressive watching him work.”

Rizzi doesn’t expect C Erik McCoy to have any long-term issues after leaving Week 11 early with a groin issue.